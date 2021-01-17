MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 17, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Bengal reports 609 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore. While the death toll stands at 1.52 lakh, the recovery rate has surged to 96.6 percent

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Today is the 299th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.52 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.01 crore, 2.11 lakh cases remai
n 'active'. India's recovery rate is 96.6 percent. Globally, more than 9.38 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 20.12 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Around 1.91 lakh people were vaccinated on the first day of the drive yesterday.
  • January 17, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | The Centre has prepared a list of people who will not be given the vaccine during this ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive due to certain contraindications.

    Read: COVID-19 inoculation drive | These people should not get vaccinated, as per govt guidelines

  • January 17, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus yesterday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level in 2021 so far. The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

    Read: Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 17, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 109 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 130 a day earlier

    China (mainland) reported 109 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, down from 130 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today.

    The National Health Commission said in a statement that 96 of the new cases were local infections, 72 of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing city, 12 in northeastern Heilongjiang province, 10 in northeastern Jilin province and two in Beijing. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 from 79 a day earlier. (Input from Reuters)

  • January 17, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Maharashtra pauses COVID-19 vaccine drive due to technical issues with CoWIN app: Report

    The COVID-19 vaccination drive, which kicked off across the country yesterday, has been temporarily halted in Maharashtra. According to news reports, the COVID-19 vaccine drive will be paused till January 18 (Monday) due to technical issues with the CoWIN app.

    Read the full story here

  • January 17, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as normal in Wuhan – the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a remarkable turnaround for its 11 million residents. The commercial hub on the mighty Yangtze River spent 76 days in lockdown in 2020, from January to April.

    In pictures: Wuhan a year later | Life gradually returning to normal at China's COVID-19 epicentre

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 17, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | France observes nationwide 6 pm curfew to slow virus spread

    Cities, towns and villages across France were practically empty yesterday as residents stayed home and businesses shut to observe a nationwide curfew intended to help stem the spread of coronavirus, especially a more infectious variant.

    The virus has killed 70,000 people in France, the seventh highest toll in the world, and the government is particularly worried by the more transmissible variant first detected in Britain, which now accounts for about 1 percent of new cases.

    The curfew was brought forward two hours to 6 pm and will run until 6 am. In addition, from tomorrow, anyone travelling to France from outside the European Union will have to show a negative test result and self-isolate for a week upon arrival. (Input from Reuters)

  • January 17, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | West Bengal registers 609 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

    On the day when West Bengal witnessed the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 10,041 after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. The tally mounted to 5.64 lakh as 609 new cases of infection were reported yesterday, it stated. (Input from PTI)

  • January 17, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.05 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.01 crore patients have recovered, 1.52 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 2.11 lakh.

  • January 17, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 9.38 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 20.12 lakh.

    With over 2.33 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • January 17, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 299th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.