January 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to start exporting Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore, including 1.52 lakh deaths. India will start exporting COVID-19 vaccines from today, paving the way for many mid and lower-income countries to get supplies of the easy-to-store Oxford/AstraZeneca drug.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 302nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,05,81,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,556 deaths. A total of 1,02,28,753 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,00,528 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1
.9 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.66 percent. Globally, more than 9.6 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 20.54 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Germany extends lockdown to February 14 on fears of COVID-19 variants

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until February 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus. They also agreed to mandate medical masks, rather than simple cotton ones, on public transportation and in stores. The existing lockdown runs until January 31.

    “Now is the time to take preventive measures against the threat of this virus,” Merkel told reporters after a meeting with the premiers of Germany’s 16 federal states. New infections have been decreasing in recent days and pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but virologists are worried about the possible spread of more infectious variants of the virus.

    Merkel said all countries in Europe must make similar efforts to fight the pandemic. Otherwise, Germany may consider restricting border entry to avoid highly transmissible strains being brought in from abroad. She and the state leaders also agreed that companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible, Merkel said.

    Aid for hard-hit companies is to be improved, and retailers’ writedowns on seasonal goods – which could include winter coats or ski equipment – will be taken into account. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 11,369 to 2.05 million, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll was up 989 to 47,622.

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Germany warns of border closures amid fear of COVID-19 mutations

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany may need to consider border crossing curbs if other European countries do not act to halt the spread of the coronavirus, particularly its new, more transmissible variants. "We can do anything we like, but we will not succeed if others are not working in parallel," Merkel told journalists on Tuesday, two days ahead of a videoconference of European leaders. "We need to make sure that everyone around us is doing the same. Otherwise we have to look at measures such as entry restrictions."

    Her comments came after she and leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed to extend for another two weeks a lockdown for most shops and schools until February 14. New infections have been falling in recent days and pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but virologists, pointing to the situation in Britain, with Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll, warn the mutants could undo all progress.

    Germany shares borders with nine countries, and there are growing concerns about infection rates in some of them, including Czech Republic, where commuter traffic is heavy. Most schools will remain closed, despite opposition, given evidence that some new variants are more transmissible among children, Merkel said.

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | India to start COVID vaccine exports today

    India will start exporting COVID-19 vaccines from Wednesday, paving the way for many mid- and lower-income countries to get supplies of the easy-to-store Oxford/AstraZeneca drug, of which it said it plans to ship millions of doses within days. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer, told Reuters last week it soon expected emergency use authorisation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for that vaccine, which SII has been licensed to make. The foreign ministry said shipments would start on Wednesday following requests from "neighbouring and key partner countries".

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000

    The US death toll from the coronavirus has topped 4,00,000 in the final hours of Donald Trumps presidency. The milestone comes almost exactly a year after health officials diagnosed the nations first case of the virus, and after months of efforts by Trump to downplay the threat and his administrations responsibility to confront it. The number of dead is about equal to the population of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; or New Orleans. (AP)

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 302nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

