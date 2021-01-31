MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 31, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With 127 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 toll rises to 1,54,274

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 313th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,46,183 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,274 deaths. A total of 1,04,23,125 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,68,784 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1
.57 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.99 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.94 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 23 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • January 31, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Starting February 1, full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls while following all COVID-related protocols. Online booking of tickets will be encouraged. Detailed guidelines have been released today: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar

  • January 31, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Here’s how COVID-19 pandemic has impacted India’s schooling system

    The COVID-19 pandemic has left no sector unaffected, and school education is not an exception. With lockdowns in place, children were confined to their homes, and millions of pupils were taking up distance learning through online mediums. As a result of this, the use of electronic devices such as smartphones for school learning activities increased significantly in 2020 compared to 2018, data show.

    “If utilised well, the resultant reduction in the digital divide between rural and urban, gender, age and income groups is likely to reduce inequalities in educational outcomes,” the recently released Economic Survey 2020-21 states. “To enable this process, the government is implementing several initiatives to make education accessible to children during this pandemic,” it said. Continue reading here...

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 260 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths

    The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,53,627 with the addition of 260 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Sunday. Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, two more persons also died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 6,151, he said. Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, the official said.

    So far, 2,44,072 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 96.23 per cent.

  • January 31, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. India's total tally has risen to 1,07,46,183, while recoveries have surged to 1,04,23,125. The death toll has claimed to 1,54,274. India has 1,68,784 active cases currently.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Mexican president remains mild case of COVID-19, ministry says

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to be only mildly affected by COVID-19, an official said on Saturday, a day after the Mexican leader broadcast a video informing the public that his health was improving. Ricardo Cortes, a senior health ministry official, told a regular evening news conference that Lopez Obrador still had a "mild case" of COVID-19 and noted the president had almost reached the half-way mark of his isolation phase. Lopez Obrador announced he had COVID-19 late on Sunday, since when he has withdrawn from his regular public schedule.

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Malappuram SP Abdul Karim: We plan to control/limit the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala by enforcing social distancing in public places. We have also made announcements using police vehicles. After issuing warnings for 1-2 days, we'll take stringent action.

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities to continue till Feb 15

    The Gujarat government on Saturday extended till February 15 the night curfew in four major cities of the state- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said. However, the duration of the night curfew has been curtailed by an hour, from 10 pm-6 am to 11 pm-6 am, he said. The government had imposed the night curfew in these four cities following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali in November.

    It had later announced that the night curfew would continue till January 31, but reduced the curfew timing by one hour to 10 pm and 6 am. "Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow till February 28 the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January27," Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Pankaj Kumar said.

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 38% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

    An estimated 38 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka. The total number vaccinated so far in the state is 3,13,639, official data showed. Out of the 19,967 targeted beneficiaries, 7,452 took the shots till 8:30 PM in 196 sessions, according to the data released by the office of the state Health Minister.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 108 new cases push Odisha's COVID tally to 3,34,958, 1,224 more inoculated

    Odisha's coronavirus tally mounted to 3,34,958 on Saturday as 108 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Altogether 1,224 healthcare workers were also inoculated during the day, taking the total number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot to 2,08,424. The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,906 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last five days, he said.

    The official said that 138 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday pushing the number of cured people to 3,31,862 which is 99.1 per cent of the caseload. The state now has 1,037 active cases.

  • January 31, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Centre asks states to increase coverage of beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccination

    The Centre on Saturday asked states and Union Territories to augment coverage of beneficiaries receiving vaccination against COVID-19 and increase as well as optimize inoculation sessions per day. The states and UTs have also been asked to start vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February, the Union Health ministry said in a statement. This was done during a review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

    "While some states and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many states and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said. The health secretary pointed out that COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved. "States/UTs were advised to ensure that regular review meetings of the state, district and block task force were held to assess the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them at the appropriate levels," it said.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.