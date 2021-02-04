MARKET NEWS

February 04, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVAX allocates first tranche of 330 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 'poor' countries

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 41.38 lakh people have been given at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in India so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 316th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.54 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.06
crore, 1.60 lakh cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 97.1 percent. Globally, more than 10.41 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 22.59 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 41.38 lakh people have been given at least their first dose in India so far.
  • February 04, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield

    The Centre placed a second purchase order with the Serum Institute of India for the supply of one crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield', each costing Rs 210, including GST, sources said. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, on behalf of the Union health ministry issued the supply order in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

    The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of Rs 231 crore, which has now risen to Rs 441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday, a source said. The government had on January 11 also committed to buy from the Serum Institute 4.5 crore doses of the vaccine, in addition to the first order of 1.1 crore doses. India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by SII and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech--for restricted emergency use in the country.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

    Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with the two different types of coronavirus vaccines could help understanding of whether shots can be rolled out with greater flexibility around the world. Initial data on immune responses is expected to be generated around June.

    The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of 4 and 12 weeks. Both the mRNA shot developed by Pfizer and Biontech and the adenovirus viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are currently being rolled out in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Global vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

    People's willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is rising around the world and more than half of those questioned said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence found on Thursday. But attitudes and confidence vary widely in the 15 countries covered in the survey, with France showing high levels of scepticism and some Asian countries showing declining trust in vaccines, while some European nations see rising confidence.

    Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated. The survey, co-led by YouGov and Imperial College London’s Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI), found that people in Britain were the most willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine, at 78%, followed by Denmark at 67%.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVAX allocates first tranche of 330 million vaccine doses to poor countries

    The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility has allocated at least 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries and will aim to deliver these and many millions more in the first half of 2021, agencies leading the scheme said yesterday.

    Publishing an interim distribution plan, the COVAX Facility said distribution would cover an average of 3.3 percent of total populations of 145 countries taking part in the initial round.

    The allocation includes 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, an additional 96 million doses of the same shot made by AstraZeneca, plus 1.2 million doses of Pfizer -BioNTech'S COVID-19 vaccine. (Input from Reuters)

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.07 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.04 crore patients have recovered, 1.54 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 1.60 lakh.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.41 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 22.59 lakh.

    With over 2.65 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 316th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 41 lakh beneficiaries have been given at least the first dose so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

