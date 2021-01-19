MARKET NEWS

January 19, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore, including 1.52 lakh deaths. More than 30,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 301st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,05,71,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,419  deaths. A total of 1,02,11,342 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,08,012 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises
1.97 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.59 percent. Globally, more than 9.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 20.39 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
    Coronavirus Live updates: India to gift 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Bangladesh

    Bangladesh will receive 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' as a gift from India on January 20. Citing the letter by the Indian High Commission written to the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka Tribune reported that a special flight from India carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India, would land at Shahjalal International Airport on January 20.

    The Health Services Division under the Ministry has issued a letter to the drug regulator the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to take appropriate steps to administer the vaccine. The vaccines will be received and stored at DGHS' facilities, such as the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), Dhaka Tribune further said.

    Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that additional storage for the COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

    The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firm's COVID-19 shot in the body's vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. The COVAX scheme -- led by the WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance -- is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

    "We are in ... detailed discussions with Pfizer. We believe very soon we will have access to that product," WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward told the WHO's executive board meeting, adding that it would then look to add others. COVAX aims to deliver 135 million doses of all shots it has deals for to 92 lower and middle income countries in the programme by the end of March, he said.

    So far, over half of the 50 million inoculations given globally in 50 countries have been done in the United States and China, according to Aylward. None have yet been given in Africa, he said.

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani

    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday called the COVID-19 vaccination drive a success and said no serious adverse reaction case had emerged from anywhere in the state. Some 12,000 people in priority groups were vaccinated in Gujarat on January 16, the first day of a nationwide inoculation drive.

    Though some vaccine beneficiaries in Rajkot complained of adverse effects, Rupani said. "Vaccination usually triggers some kind of reaction in the body. However, no serious case has emerged in Gujarat so far. There is absolutely no reason to worry and beneficiaries are being monitored by officials. Vaccination was a total success in Gujarat."

    Earlier in the day, officials said around 50 of the 100 people vaccinated in Rajkot Civil Hospital complained of headache and fever.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday, says CM Uddhav Thackeray 

    Amidst uncertainty over resumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres. The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive at a meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to public health minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials.

    "The vaccination will take place four days a week starting Tuesday (January 19). Vaccination will be conducted on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres in Maharashtra. 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated per centre in one day," the CM said. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday evening that the state government will "review the situation" before restarting the vaccination drive from Tuesday in view of several complaints of minor adverse reactions as well as glitches in using the Co-WIN application.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Over 3 lakh get jabs, 580 adverse events reported

    A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus, even as 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

    "A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports," he said. Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3111 were from Delhi.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Donald Trump lifts COVID travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil

    President Donald Trump lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26, after the US recently announced all incoming air passengers will need a negative Covid-19 test before departure. "This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: A health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting COVID-19 vaccine shot

    A 43-year-old health department employee in Karnataka died of a massive heart attack on Monday, two days after he was administered COVID-19 vaccine, the government said. The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was a permanent employee of the Health department. He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 PM and he was normal till this morning, the department said. When contacted, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, an autonomous government institute, said, "The death is only a coincidence and not related to the vaccine." Dr Manjunath is also a member of the technical advisory committee, Karnataka government, on COVID-19.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Govt says no serious adverse effect reported till now

    There has been "no case of serious or severe" adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) till date, the health ministry said on the third day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday. Two men -- one each in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka -- have died after they received COVID-19 jabs. In a press conference, additional secretary in the health ministry Manohar Agnani said the man from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh died due to cardiopulmonary disease. The death "is not related to vaccination as per the post-mortem report", he said.

    The health worker who was vaccinated on January 16 and died the next evening. Agnani further said that the cause of death of another man from Bellary in Karnataka is anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure.

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Further slump in turnout, only 8 get jabs at AIIMS in Delhi

    Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on the opening day of the immunisation drive, with sources saying just eight medical staff got the jabs at AIIMS. Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on Saturday, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.

    The sharp fall comes after one severe and 50 minor cases were reported, following the vaccination drive on Saturday. "On day two of the drive-in Delhi, 3,598 people have been administered corona vaccine. AEFI was reported in 26 persons," a senior official of Delhi health department said.

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid COVID-19, says Dharmendra Pradhan

    Stating that fuel prices had gone up because of lower production in oil-producing nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the lower production had caused an imbalance in demand and supply. "Our main challenge is, we have to import 80 per cent of crude oil of our requirement. Due to coronavirus, many oil-producing countries stopped production or reduced it. There is a pressure on fuel price due to imbalance in demand and supply," Pradhan said while speaking to media in Betul.

    "Consumption has been increasing. India is third as far as energy consumption is concerned," he said. The Union Minister asserted that the government was focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), solar energy, production of ethanol etc to become self-reliant in the energy sector. On Monday, the Union Minister also flagged off two welfare projects of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

    In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to increase the use of renewable energy and making India Atmanirbhar, two projects supported by Energy Maharatna ONGC for the welfare of people here were launched by Pradhan.

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Israel sharing COVID-19 data with Pfizer to help fine-tune vaccine rollout

    Israel is giving weekly data updates on its COVID-19 outbreak to vaccine maker Pfizer under a collaboration agreement that may help other countries fine-tune their inoculation campaigns and achieve "herd immunity", officials said. Israelis began receiving first shots of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on December 19 in one of the world's fastest vaccination rollouts. (Reuters)

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting COVID vaccine shot

    A 43-year-old health department employee in Karnataka died of a massive heart attack yesterday, two days after he was administered COVID-19 vaccine, the government said. The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was a permanent employee of Health department. He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 pm and he was normal till this morning, the department said. (PTI)

