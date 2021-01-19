Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Coronavirus Live updates: India to gift 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Bangladesh
Bangladesh will receive 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' as a gift from India on January 20. Citing the letter by the Indian High Commission written to the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka Tribune reported that a special flight from India carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India, would land at Shahjalal International Airport on January 20.
The Health Services Division under the Ministry has issued a letter to the drug regulator the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to take appropriate steps to administer the vaccine. The vaccines will be received and stored at DGHS' facilities, such as the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), Dhaka Tribune further said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that additional storage for the COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).