January 24, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 14,849 new COVID-19 cases

More than 14 lakh people in India have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 306th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.53 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.03 crore, 1.84 lakh
cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 96.8 percent. Globally, more than 9.76 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 20.97 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 14 lakh people have been given at least their first dose in India so far.
  • January 24, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people (selected countries)

    > Israel: 39.6
    > United Arab Emirates: 24.5
    > Seychelles: 13.4
    > United Kingdom: 9.3
    > Bahrain: 8.5
    > United States: 5.8
    > Malta: 4.0
    > Denmark: 3.4
    > Slovenia: 2.6
    > India: 0.01

    (Source: Our World In Data, as of 10.30 am on January 24)

  • January 24, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states:

    Maharashtra: 20,06,354 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
    Karnataka: 9,35,478
    Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,652
    Kerala: 8,84,242
    Tamil Nadu: 8,34,171

    (Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.45 am on January 24)

  • January 24, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 14,849 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.8 percent.

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,84,408. As many as 1,03,16,786 (1.03 crore) COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,53,339, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,06,54,533 (1.06 crore), according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1.18 lakh as 78 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said today. The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,061 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

    Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 55, followed by Dhanbad (5) and four cases each in East Singhbhum and Ramgarh, the official said. (Input from PTI)

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 19,17,66,871 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (January 23). Of these, 7,81,752 were tested yesterday.

  • January 24, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | New warning on COVID-19 vaccine supplies sparks EU concern

    A warning from AstraZeneca that initial supplies of its COVID-19 vaccinations to Europe will be lower than expected has sparked fresh concern over the rollout of inoculations, forcing some countries to plan for a sharp drop in deliveries. The announcement by the British pharmaceutical firm followed another last week by Pfizer, which said it would delay shipments of its vaccine for up to a month due to works at its key plant in Belgium.

    The companies' warnings come amid deepening concern over new COVID-19 variants, particularly one that emerged in Britain and which is believed to be more infectious than the original strain.

    Read more here

  • January 24, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Close to 76,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in Bihar a week after launch of drive

    Close to 76,000 people have received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar till yesterday, a week after the inoculation drive commenced in the state where coronavirus has claimed the lives of around 1,500 people and infected about 2.60 lakh, the health department said.

    According to a statement issued by the department, the total number of people vaccinated till date was 75,978 out of whom 74,223 were Covishield beneficiaries while the remaining 1,755 received Covaxin shots. (Input from PTI)

  • January 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | 19 new cases push Assam's COVID-19 tally to 2.16 lakh

    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2.16 lakh yesterday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Goalpara reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Charaideo (three) and Dima Hasao (two), the bulletin said. About 94 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.39 percent. (Input from PTI)

  • January 24, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Belgium sees large initial shortfall of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Belgium will receive less than half the number of COVID-19 vaccines it had expected from AstraZeneca in the first quarter, the country's vaccine taskforce said yesterday.

    Belgium had been expecting 1.5 million doses of the vaccine, which has still to be approved, by March, but would instead get around 650,000 doses. Reuters reported on January 22 that AstraZeneca had informed European Union officials it would cut deliveries of the vaccine by 60 percent to a total 31 million doses in the first quarter due to production problems. (Input from Reuters)

