Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day in India

Coronavirus Live updates: Tamil Nadu Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19 vaccination here on Friday. "I got vaccinated today as a member of the medical fraternity and to instil confidence among the fellow healthcare personnel. I have not taken this as a minister," he told reporters after receiving the Covaxin shot at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.
He said there should not be any kind of hesitation among the public to get themselves vaccinated. "I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from COVID-19", he added. "...the session site had Covaxin which they (hospital staff) administered to me and I was proud to see the field functionaries following all protocols," he said.