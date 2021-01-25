MARKET NEWS

January 25, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 307th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.53 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.03
crore, 1.84 lakh cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 96.8 percent. Globally, more than 9.91 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.28 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 16 lakh people have been given at least their first dose in India so far.
  • January 25, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Tamil Nadu Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

    Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19 vaccination here on Friday. "I got vaccinated today as a member of the medical fraternity and to instil confidence among the fellow healthcare personnel. I have not taken this as a minister," he told reporters after receiving the Covaxin shot at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

    He said there should not be any kind of hesitation among the public to get themselves vaccinated. "I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from COVID-19", he added. "...the session site had Covaxin which they (hospital staff) administered to me and I was proud to see the field functionaries following all protocols," he said.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: UK vaccination drive expands as virus toll nears 100,000

    Britain is expanding a coronavirus vaccination programme that has seen more than 6 million people get the first of two doses — even as the country's death toll in the pandemic approaches 100,000.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that three-quarters of the U.K.'s over-80s have received a vaccine shot. He said three-quarters of nursing home residents have also had their first jab.

    Health authorities said 6.35 million doses of vaccine have been administered since injections began last month, including almost 500,000 doses on Saturday, the highest one-day total so far. Health officials aim to give 15 million people, including everyone over 70, a first vaccine shot by Feb. 15, and cover the entire adult population by September.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Bill Gates receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist, received the first shot of a Covid vaccine this week, according to a post uploaded to his Twitter account. “One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine," he wrote. He went on to thank scientists, regulators, participants and healthcare workers for their work.

    "Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point," Bill Gates tweeted. The US started its immunisation programme on 14 December with shots of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. A nurse in New York was the first person to receive the vaccine in the US. Last month, the US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris received their first shots live on television and urged public trust in the process.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day in India

    As many as 31,466 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka, 1,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Punjab, 24,586 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Rajasthan and 2,494 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.

    "The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) (till 7.30 pm on Sunday) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry stated. It added that only 10 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Australia approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Australia's medical regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use under a formal process, one of the first countries to complete a comprehensive approval, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. The vaccine had been provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration's (TGA) for Australians aged 16 years and over, Morrison told reporters, noting it was a year since the first coronavirus case was detected in the country.

    Vaccination of priority groups is expected to begin in late February, at 80,000 doses per week, Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. Two doses will be required – at least 21 days apart, a government statement said. Australia will administer both doses of the vaccine at the recommended time.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

    The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus' wide reach in the US, which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

    The US accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million. The number of new cases in the US has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country's first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,68,103, death toll at 10,115

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,68,103 yesterday with 389 fresh cases, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115, the health department said in a bulletin. The state now has 6,323 active cases, and it has reported a total recovery count of 5,51,665, it said. Till date, West Bengal has tested 78,33,289 samples for COVID-19. (PTI)

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE Updates | Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19

    Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico's president, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 307th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

