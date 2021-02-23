English
February 23, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 97.24% in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.14 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 335th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,16,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,463 deaths. A total of 1,07,12,665 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,47,306 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.34 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.24 percent. Globally, more than 11.16 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.73 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.14 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 23, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to US by mid-March, says executive

    Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing. Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer. Pfizer is also prepared to provide a total of 300 million shots to the United States by the end of July and has raised global production expectations for 2021 to at least 2 billion doses, he said. (Reuters)

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | A COVID-19 alert has been sounded in an apartment in Bengaluru after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on February 22. The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city corporation) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement.

    Read more | Fresh COVID-19 cluster detected in Bengaluru apartment complex with 10 cases

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar LIVE Updates | One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,015

    The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,015 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said today. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said. (PTI)

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,10,16,434, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,07,12,665 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,47,306, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,56,463, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Streets in Amravati wore a deserted look as night curfew has been imposed in the district till 6.00 am on March 1, to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm. (ANI)

  • February 23, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 21,22,30,431 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 22 with 6,78,685 samples being tested on Monday.

  • February 23, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates | The number of COVID-19 cases has increased in the last 4-5 days. I appeal to people to wear masks, sanitise hands and maintain social distance: Dr Mohinder Singh, Deputy Medical Commissioner of Ludhiana (ANI)

  • February 23, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Former MP, 2 others booked for COVID-19 norm breach at reception

    Police have registered a case against Maharashtra BJP leader and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating COVID-19 norms at a marriage reception in Pune, said an official. According to the police, the marriage reception of Mahadik's son was held on Sunday evening at Laxmi Lawns in Pune'a Magarpatta area, where over 1,000 people attended the ceremony. Authorities have put a limit of 200 people at social gatherings, including ceremonies related to marriage, as part of steps to enforce COVID-19 norms and avoid crowding. (PTI)

