Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 97.24% in India

February 23, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.24 percent. Globally, more than 11.16 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.73 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.14 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 335th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,16,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,463 deaths. A total of 1,07,12,665 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,47,306 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.34 percent of the