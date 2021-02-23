Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 97.24% in India

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to US by mid-March, says executive
Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing. Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer. Pfizer is also prepared to provide a total of 300 million shots to the United States by the end of July and has raised global production expectations for 2021 to at least 2 billion doses, he said. (Reuters)