MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 11, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 41,506 new COVID-19 cases, 895 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 37.21 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,08,040 deaths. A total of 2,99,75,064 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,54,118 active COVID-19
cases in the country, which comprises 1.48 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.20 percent. Globally, more than 18.63 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 40.24 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 37.21 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 11, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,08,37,222, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • July 11, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,99,75,064 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • July 11, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,08,040, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • July 11, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 43,08,85,470 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10 with 18,43,500 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 429 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

    With the addition of 429 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,37,358, an official said today. Besides these new cases reported yesterday, the virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,836, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent, he added. (PTI)

  • July 11, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,11,205 yesterday as 997 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,903, a bulletin issued by the health department said. At least 1,336 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,77,998, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 97.80 percent. The state now has 15,304 active cases. (PTI)

  • July 11, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number

    Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year today and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city Sydney, which is in a three-week lockdown, are expected to rise further in coming days. (Reuters)

  • July 11, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number

  • July 11, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in Karnataka

    Karnataka reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 28,69,320 and the toll to 35,779. The day also saw 2,879 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,96,377. The total number of active cases in the state is 37,141. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.48 percent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.22 percent. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 8,296 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

    Maharashtra reported 8,296 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 179 fatalities while 6,026 patients recovered yesterday, the state health department said. With the new additions, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra climbed to 61,49,264 and the death toll to 1,25,528. A health official said 6,026 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 59,06,466, leaving the state with 1,14,000 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.05 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said. Mumbai city reported 503 COVID-19 cases during the day and 13 deaths, taking the tally to 7,27,136 and the toll to 15,612, the report said. (PTI)

  • July 11, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam logs 2,391 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more fatalities

    Assam reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, which took the toll to 4,812, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,32,084 as 2,391 more people tested positive for the infection, it said. Assam now has 21,202 active cases. At least 2,854 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,04,723, it said. (PTI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.