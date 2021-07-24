Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai logs 374 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US hospital donates COVID-related medical equipment to India
A hospital, based in the American state of Maryland, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said. Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, according to a media release. Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said. (PTI)