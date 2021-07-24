MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 24, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai logs 374 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 42.34 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.12 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,19,470 deaths. A total of 3,04,68,079 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,05,513 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.3 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.36 percent. Globally, more than 19.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 41.43 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 42.34 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 24, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US hospital donates COVID-related medical equipment to India

    A hospital, based in the American state of Maryland, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said. Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, according to a media release. Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said. (PTI)

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Olympic organisers announce 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

    The Olympics organisers announced 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases today, including one athlete and an event-related personnel staying at the Games village, taking the total number of infections to 123. As per the official count, the total number of infected athletes now stands at 12. The Olympics officially began yesterday with an opening ceremony Tokyo. The athlete, who has tested positive most recently was not staying at the Games village. So far, 65 Games-related contractors have tested positive for the virus after the addition of 14 new cases to the tally today. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 24, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 374 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

    Mumbai reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths yesterday, taking the city's infection tally to 7,33,115 and death toll to 15,757, a civic official said. The financial capital of the country has recorded less than 400 cases for the second straight day. The daily death figure fell to singe-digit after nine days. The number of recovered patients in the city rose to 7,09,198 with 482 people getting discharged from hospitals on the day, leaving the city with 5,779 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data update showed. The recovery rate in the city is 97 percent, while the growth rate of cases between July 16 and 22 was 0.05 percent. (PTI)

  • July 24, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 842 fresh cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,056 yesterday after 16 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. The coronavirus tally shot up to 15,22,103 with 842 fresh cases, it said. The state now has 12,289 active cases, while 14,91,958 people have recovered from the disease, including 942 since July 22. Meanwhile, 3,33,709 people were vaccinated in the state on the day, a health department official said. (PTI)

  • July 24, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs 1,830 new cases, 24 deaths

    Tamil Nadu recorded 1,830 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 25,44,870, the health department said yesterday. The number of fatalities mounted to 33,862 with 24 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 2,516 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,86,192 leaving 24,816 active cases, a medical bulletin said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 24, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.