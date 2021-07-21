MARKET NEWS

July 21, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.5 million children lost caregivers to COVID-19 in first 14 months of pandemic, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 41.18 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.11 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,14,482 deaths. A total of 3,03,53,710 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,06,130 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.3 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent. Globally, more than 19.13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 41.04 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 41.18 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 21, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,18,480, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • July 21, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 295 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths

    With the addition of 295 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,41,259, an official said today. These new cases were reported yesterday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,924, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.01 percent, he added. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 44,91,93,273 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 20 with 18,52,140 samples being tested on Tuesday.

  • July 21, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 1,19,000 Indian children lost caregivers to COVID-19 during first 14 months of pandemic: Report

    More than 1.5 million children in 21 countries, including 1,19,000 from India, lost their primary and secondary caregivers to COVID-19 during the first 14 months of the pandemic, according to a study published in The Lancet. The study funded in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), stated that 25,500 children in India lost their mother to COVID-19 while 90,751 lost their father and 12 lost both their parents. The study estimates that 1,134,000 children lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to COVID-19. Of these, 10,42,000 children lost their mother, father or both. Most lost one, not both parents. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | At 351, Mumbai reports lowest cases in nearly 6 months; 10 die

    Mumbai reported 351 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, the lowest daily count after January 25, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The city had reported 348 COVID-19 cases on January 25. With 351 cases, the cumulative caseload increased to 7,31,914, while 10 fresh deaths pushed the fatality count to 15,726, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.The city also saw the discharge of 525 patients during the day, taking the recovery tally to 7,07,654, it said. There are now 6,161 active cases in Mumbai. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Olympics-Tokyo kicks off Games amid COVID-19 fears

    The pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics has begun today with Japanese women's softball pitcher Yukiko Ueno getting Games competition underway in what the head of the World Health Organization said was needed as "a celebration of hope". Rising COVID-19 cases in host city Tokyo have cast a shadow over the world's largest sporting event, which is taking place largely without spectators. Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks.
    WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Games should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right plan and measures. (Reuters)

  • July 21, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,798 new cases

    Assam reported the lowest number of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the second wave of the pandemic yesterday while 1,798 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the caseload to 5,50,878 the National Health Mission bulletin said. The 10 fresh fatalities increased the COVID-19 death toll to 5,029 while the number of active cases in the state is 16,250. As many as 5,28,252 patients have recovered from the infection, including 1,645 in the last 24 hours. The current coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 95.89 percent. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 90,78,378 people, of whom 15,86,383 received both doses. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

    West Bengal's COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 18,021 after 10 people succumbed to the disease yesterday, the health department said in a bulletin. Kolkata, which did not register any death due to coronavirus on Monday, recorded one on the day. The state's caseload rose to 15,19,599 as 752 new cases were recorded from various parts of the state. In the last 24 hours, 992 recoveries were registered in West Bengal, which improved the discharge rate to 97.99 percent. So far, 14,89,069 people have recovered from the disease in the state. The number of active cases currently is 12,509, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Centre, states should work as team to combat pandemic, rise above politics: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the Centre and states to work together as a team and rise above politics to combat the pandemic, as he addressed an all-party meeting on the COVID-19 management yesterday that was skipped by several opposition parties including the Congress. PM Modi said India is in a better position than many other countries in terms of the ratio of the population hit by the disease but underlined the need to remain vigilant as he cited the resurgence of the infection in some countries like the UK, sources said. Later an official statement quoted Modi as saying that the pandemic should not be a matter of politics as it is a matter of concern for the entire humanity. He said mankind has not seen such a pandemic in the last 100 years. (PTI)

  • July 21, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread to almost all countries and territories, infecting over 19.13 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

