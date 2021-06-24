Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam records 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, 30 fresh fatalities

June 24, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

rate now stands at 96.56 percent. Globally, more than 17.95 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 29.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding. So far, the country has recorded over 3 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,90,660 deaths. A total of 2,89,94,855 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,43,194 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.14 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery