June 24, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam records 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, 30 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 29.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding. So far, the country has recorded over 3 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,90,660 deaths. A total of 2,89,94,855 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,43,194 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.14 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 96.56 percent. Globally, more than 17.95 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 29.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 24, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears

    Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from tomorrow, deeming the country's arrivals "extremely high risk" for the coronavirus. The Hong Kong government said last night that it was suspending flights after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub. Hong Kong has already banned arrivals from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines, using a flight suspension rule triggered when there are five or more passengers who test positive for one of the variant COVID-19 cases on arrival, or 10 or more passengers found to have any strain of the disease while in quarantine. The Chinese special administrative region has recorded over 11,800 cases and 210 deaths due to the coronavirus. Most of the city's recent cases over the past month have been imported. (Reuters)

  • June 24, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | First case of Delta plus variant detected in J-K: GMC principal

    The first case of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus, classified as a variant of concern, has been detected in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma said yesterday. She said authorities are verifying the details to ascertain if the patient is a traveller or a local. She advised people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, saying there is no room for laxity. (PTI)

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Daily COVID-19 case count tops 10,000 after a week; 163 die

    After a gap of seven days, Maharashtra crossed the 10,000 single-day case mark and reported 10,066 COVID-19 infections yesterday, taking its tally to 59,97,587, said the state health department. The state on June 16 had reported 10,107 cases and since then, the daily count has remained below 10,000. With 163 more deaths, the fatality count increased to 1,19,303, the health department said. As many as 11,032 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,53,290 and leaving the state with 1,21,859 active cases, the department said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.93 percent, while the case fatality rate is 1.99 percent, the report said.
    Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern on the day over statewide daily cases not remaining below 7,000-8,000 on a consistent basis. (PTI)

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Nagaland repots no COVID-19 death for first time since outbreak of COVID-19 second wave

    Nagaland reported zero deaths for the first time yesterday since the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official said. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stands at 477, so far. Nagaland also reported more recoveries than fresh cases for the 18th consecutive day with 277 patients recuperating from the infection during the day. (PTI)

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

    Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 4,90,907 yesterday as 2,728 more people tested positive for the infection while 30 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,310, the National Health Mission bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.88 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. Assam currently has 30,524 active COVID-19 cases. During the day, 3,802 people recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 4,54,726 so far.
    As many as 63,34,502 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 11,20,424 have received both doses. (PTI)

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.95 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

