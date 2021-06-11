MARKET NEWS

June 11, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal records 5,274 new COVID-19 cases; deaths below 100 for third day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 24.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.91 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,59,676 deaths. A total of 2,76,55,493 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 11,67,952 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 4 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate
now stands at 94.77 percent. Globally, more than 17.47 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 37.54 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 24.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 3,756 fresh COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

    Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 4,50,201 yesterday as 3,756 more people tested positive for the virus while 51 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 3,844, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Currently, the state has a total of 47,081 active COVID-19 cases. With 4,50,201 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.70 percent against the total testing of 1,21,80,068 samples so far. (PTI)

    Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | BMC starts doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 home isolation patients

    The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started supplying oxygen concentrators at the doorsteps of COVID-19 patients in home isolation and requiring oxygen, an official said yesterday. Twenty-one oxygen concentrators, which were pre-booked through a dedicated app, were delivered, the civic body said in a statement. A concentrator takes the oxygen from the room or nearby surroundings, purifies and produces it for the person in need. The oxygen concentrator can be booked through the Odisha COVID Dashboard portal. (PTI)

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports COVID-19 deaths below 100 for 3rd day, records 5,274 new cases

    West Bengal recorded less than 100 fresh COVID-19 fatalities for the third consecutive day yesterday with 87 patients succumbing to the infection during the day. However, the COVID-19 tally rose to 14,48,104 as 5,274 more people tested positive for the infection, while the fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16, 642, a health bulletin said. As many as 5,170 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,16,743 and the discharge rate to 97.83 percent. The state now has 14,719 active cases. (PTI)

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.47 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

