Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal records 5,274 new COVID-19 cases; deaths below 100 for third day

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 3,756 fresh COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths
Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 4,50,201 yesterday as 3,756 more people tested positive for the virus while 51 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 3,844, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Currently, the state has a total of 47,081 active COVID-19 cases. With 4,50,201 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.70 percent against the total testing of 1,21,80,068 samples so far. (PTI)