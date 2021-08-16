MARKET NEWS

India
August 16, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus NEWS LIVE Updates: COVID-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till August 21

Coronavirus NEWS LIVE Updates: The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections.

Coronavirus NEWS LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 36,083 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,21,92,576, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,225 with 493 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery
rate was recorded at 97.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A reduction of 2,337 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, it stated. The ministry said less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for forty-nine consecutive days. As many as 19,23,863 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,36,24,440. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 20 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,76,015, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. A total of 73,50,553 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 54.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 493 new fatalities include 179 from Maharashtra and 105 from Kerala, the data stated. A total of 4,31,225 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,34, 909 from Maharashtra, 36,958 from Karnataka, 34,496 from Tamil Nadu, 25,069 from Delhi, 22,783 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,499 from Kerala and 18,291 from West Bengal. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • August 16, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

    Assam on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths which took the toll to 5,492, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload rose to 5,79,899 as 411 more people tested positive for the infection. Two fresh fatalities were registered in Jorhat and one each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong districts.

    The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government''s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too. Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Golaghat, and 22 in Lakhimpur. At least 857 people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,65,087, the bulletin said. Assam now has 7,973 active cases.

    The fresh cases were detected from 49,693 sample tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.83 per cent, it said. The overall positivity rate stands at 2.85 per cent against the total testing of 2,03,36,894 samples so far. The NHM further said over 1.40 crore people have been vaccinated with around 24.68 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

  • August 16, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.

    Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up. “This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out,” he said.

    Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. “almost daily” as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

    Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago. No U.S. decision has been made because cases here so far still indicate that people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant, after receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But U.S. health officials made clear Sunday they are preparing for the possibility that the time for boosters may come sooner than later.

    “There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness,” Collins said. “And delta is a nasty one for us to try to deal with. The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as older Americans who were among the first to get vaccinations after they became available late last year. He said because the delta variant only started hitting the U.S. hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

  • August 16, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 66 Delta plus patients found in Maharashtra so far; 5 of them dead

    As many as 66 people have been found infected with the Delta plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, some of them fully vaccinated, and five of them have died, including one in Mumbai, the state health department said on Friday. Seven of these patients were aged under 18. The variant, considered highly infectious, was detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

    A 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Mumbai succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city, a civic official said. Following the woman's death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

    A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital. Only on August 11 the state authorities learnt that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came, the official said. The woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21, he said. According to a health department statement, a 50-year-old woman from Thane was found coronavirus positive on July 22 and her report received on Friday revealed she was infected with the Delta plus variant. The woman had mild symptoms and she has since recovered, the statement said.

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination mandatory for entering Punjab from today

    The Punjab government Saturday announced that from Monday the state will allow entry to only those who are either fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a negative RT-PCR report. The directions, issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a COVID review meeting, also said there will be strict monitoring of people coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

    According to an official statement, Singh expressed concern about the positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, which probably also pushed Punjab’s positivity rate marginally up to 0.2 per cent in the last week. The new restrictions will apply to all those entering Punjab by road, rail or air, the chief minister said, adding if a person does not fulfil either of the criteria, he/she will have to undergo RAT (rapid antigen test) unless they recently recovered from COVID.

    Amid reports of COVID cases from schools, the CM also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from COVID, physically teach in schools and colleges. Online learning option will remain available to all children, he said. Several school students have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Health Minister to visit Kerala to review Covid-19 situation

    In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the Covid-19 situation. According to the revised visit plan shared by the Union Health Ministry, Union Health Minister will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and State Health Minister Veena George.

    Mandaviya will be accompanied by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other officials of the Health Ministry, informed the sources. Kerala is reporting more than half of the total Covid-19 cases in India.

    Kerala Health Minister, Veena George reacted to the COVID situation in the state saying, "We have requested for more vaccines. Even though cases are higher than last week, hospitals and ICU occupancy are comparatively less in the count. That shows that the virus situation is not in panic mode. We are taking all possible measures to control the virus."

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | J&J doses may not come before November, Zydus Cadila expected next, Covaxin expansion priority

    The government is expecting first doses of the single-shot vaccine of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to arrive in November or December, a top government source said, after the government had last week granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the foreign vaccine manufacturer. The next vaccine that the government is expecting to arrive after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik is Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine which may get the approval from the drug regulator soon. “We expect two crore doses monthly from Zydus Cadila,” the source said.

    The vaccine from Biological E is also expected with an initial lot of seven crore doses in one go as the firm is doing at-risk production after the Centre extended it a Rs 1,500 Cr advance. The firm will soon apply for comparative studies and their data is good,” the source further said. Gennova’s vaccine is also expected in October. The government source said the priority right now was expanding the capacity of Bharat Biotech with its three plants becoming functional now.

    “In August, we will be getting 3 crore doses of Covaxin, which will go up to 4 crore in September and 6-7 crore from October,” the government source said. He said Bharat Biotech had suffered as the first batch of the manufacturer had failed. Serum Institute of India will supply nearly 15 crore doses of Covishield every month and is keen to start export of the vaccine. The government has told Serum that vaccinating Indians is a priority for now.

    The government is meanwhile banking on only 1 crore doses of Sputnik V in all as the local manufacturers are facing a lot of trouble in producing the second dose of the vaccine, whose component is different from the first. Regarding the approval of Covaxin by WHO, the government source said a last dossier will go to the World Health Organization in a couple of days and WHO could soon call an Expert Committee meeting to give clearance.

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

    India has done better than any country in the world as regards to affordability and the reach to the people of COVID-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said on Sunday. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India takes pride in having the world's largest vaccination programme, and over 54 crore people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines.

    The prime minister also lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country and said India did not have to depend on the outside world for vaccines against the coronavirus. Highlighting the enormity of the task of vaccination, Ella said, "When you have 1.3 billion people to be given a vaccine in a certain period of time, it is challenging."

    The US has more vaccines than India, but only 16 crore people there are vaccinated. "In India, I'm proud to say that we have done a great job," he added.
    "We have done better in terms of affordability and the reach to the people. We've done better than any country in the world," Ella said at the TIMES NOW India at 75: The Freedom Summit.

    About the contribution and efforts of Bharat Biotech in regards to vaccination efforts, Ella said that apart from Covaxin, the company has also developed a intranasal vaccine for COVID-19. "We are working on a combination of Covaxin followed by nasal, so that Covaxin primes the system of innate immunity and then the boost by the nasal which produces three immune responses – the IgG, the IgA and then mucosal immunity," he said. All three immunities are powerful and can protect a person from getting infected, he added. "We might have, in the next two months, a lot of data coming out of that. So, we are working on not just this but also a booster dose of Covaxin," Ella said.

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till August 21

    With at least half of the districts in the state reporting a good number of new cases daily, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday further extended the COVID curfew till August 21. Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the 10 pm to 6 am curfew has been extended after a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

    Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours, he said. Gatherings at marriages, functions and religious events should not exceed 150 persons. "Following COVID appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC," Singhal said.

    The Principal Secretary directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

  • August 16, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

