Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 curfew extended in Goa till August 30

August 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

country, which comprises 1.09 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.57 percent. Globally, more than 21.13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 44.22 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 57.61 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: After facing the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3,24,24,234 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,34,367 deaths. A total of 3,16,36,469 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,53,398 active COVID-19 cases in the