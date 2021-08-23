MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
August 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 curfew extended in Goa till August 30

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 57.61 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After facing the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3,24,24,234 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,34,367 deaths. A total of 3,16,36,469 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,53,398 active COVID-19 cases in the
country, which comprises 1.09 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.57 percent. Globally, more than 21.13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 44.22 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 57.61 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • August 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

    Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received the first of dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence. A team of officials and para medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination, a release from his office said. Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for Covid in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister to head AINRC-BJP coalition government. The territorial Assembly has been convened to begin its budget session 2021-2022 on August 26. 

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths

    Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media. The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period. Iran's previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000. A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 24 fresh COVID cases and 56 recoveries

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Israel launches Covid antibody tests for children as young as 3

    Israel on Sunday launched antibody testing for children aged as young as three, seeking information on the number of unvaccinated youths who have developed protection against coronavirus ahead of the new school year. Despite surging daily infections caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Israel's government insists it wants to avoid the hardships and developmental setbacks caused by school closures. Israel has already begun vaccinating children aged 12 and above. The national serological survey is focused on pupils between the ages of three and 12 who are not yet eligible for the jab, nearly 1.5 million children.

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana adds 231 new cases to COVID-19 tally, two deaths reported

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 23, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Curfew extended in Goa till August 30

    The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till August 30, officials said. As per a notification issued in the evening, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.