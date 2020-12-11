Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 263rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 97,67,371 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,41,772 deaths. A total of 92,53,306 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,72,293 active cases in th
e country, which comprise 3.81 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.74 percent. The country conducted 10.26 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 6.90 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 15.74 lakh have died so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu test positive for COVID-19
Two senior Delhi Police officers heading security arrangements at Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping for two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said said on Friday.
Both the DCP-rank officers are in isolation, he said.
Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu border point to prevent the protesters, demanding a rollback of the new farm laws, from entering the national capital.
December 11, 2020 / 11:56 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 impact: IPL 2020 sees over 20% drop in brand value
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a drop in its brand value due to the coronavirus impact.
The cricket league, which was played behind closed doors between September 19 and November 10, was delayed this year due to the pandemic. The league is usually scheduled between March and May.
According to a recently released report by Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, the annual 20-20 cricket tournament has recorded a 22 percent drop in brand value to $4.4 billion.
Unlike last year when the league saw 13.5 percent growth in brand value, this year empty stadiums and Vivo exiting IPL 13 as title sponsor resulted in the drop in the league's brand value.
In 2019, IPL 12 was valued at $6.8 billion, up from $6.3 billion in 2018.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uber asks US states to prioritize its drivers for COVID-19 vaccine
Uber Technologies Inc on December 10 sent letters to the governors of all US states, asking for its ride-hail and food delivery drivers to get early access to COVID-19 vaccines as essential workers.
The company also said it will send a letter to US President-elect Joe Biden.
The letters come less than a week after Uber sent a similar letter to a committee of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, in a letter seen by Reuters, urged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to classify Uber's workers as essential, entitled to vaccines immediately after healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents.
"Over the last nine months, these workers have been a lifeline to their communities. They have transported healthcare workers to hospitals, delivered food to people socially distancing at home, and helped local restaurants stay in business," the letter said.
December 11, 2020 / 11:49 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | International flights on December 11: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 10,892 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 8, carrying over 14.15 lakh passengers. Of these, 5,444 were inbound flights carrying 8,79,597 passengers and 5,448 were outbound flights with 5,36,061 fliers.
The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 11:
Air India repatriation schedule for December 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)
> AI 1901 Delhi 10:00 Kuwait 11:50 > AI 1336 Delhi 21:10 Bengaluru 23:55
Air India repatriation schedule for December 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)
> AI 0301 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05> AI 1902 Kuwait 12:50 Lucknow 19:40 > AI 1902 Lucknow 20:20 Delhi 21:10 1
December 11, 2020 / 11:46 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: This is when Bill Gates thinks the world will be back to normal after Coronavirus is eliminated
American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates has said the world may be able to get ‘back to normal’ sometime in the first half of 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation expressed hope of there being enough vaccine coverage by the first half of 2022 that would “largely brings this pandemic to an end”.
Asked if the vaccine supply problem would be solved by the middle of 2021, Gates gave an affirmative response saying he believes other vaccine candidates would get approved by summer and that “it will be more about the logistics of getting the vaccines out”.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane district records 528 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
With the addition of 528 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,34,875, an official said on Friday. Thirteen more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 5,790, he said. The official said the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district stood at 94.72 percent (2,22,483) and the mortalityrate at 2.47 percent (5,790).
he number of active cases was 6,602, he said. Among the major cities in the district, Thane has recorded 53,119 cases so far, Kalyan 55,388, Navi Mumbai49,387 and Mira-Bhayander 24,718.49,387. In adjoining Palghar district, 43,429 positive caseshave been recorded so far, while 1,167 COVID-19 patients have died, another official said.
December 11, 2020 / 11:35 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: World watches as first-mover Britain probes adverse reactions to Pfizer
Britain hailed "V-Day" when it became the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, as first mover, it has also become the first to report cases of adverse reactions, allowing other nations to watch and learn.
Officials from around the world are keen for British authorities to give them as much information as possible about the two reported cases of anaphylaxis among thousands of people inoculated since mass-vaccination began on Tuesday.
Anaphylaxis is an over-reaction of the body's immune system, which health specialists describe as severe and sometimes life-threatening. While such allergic reactions are rare in any individual vaccine recipient, they are not unusual during large-scale rollouts, scientists, experts and industry figures said.
The reports nonetheless led to Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) beefing up its guidance for the shot at midnight leading into Thursday, specifically warning that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis should not take it.
In the United States, regulators and public health officials are determining whether to approve the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, and what advice to issue.
December 11, 2020 / 11:26 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets US panel’s approval for emergency use
A committee comprising outside advisers to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on December 10, voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This paves the way for the FDA to grant authorisation for the vaccine to be given to the general public in the US.
The panel called Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 17 to 4 in support of the USFDA granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. There was one member of the Committee whose vote is not included in the 17 to 4 vote decision.
While the advisory panel’s recommendation is non-binding on the FDA, an emergency use authorisation could come as early as December 11 if the health authority is to accept it. USFDA advisory panels provide non-binding recommendations, with the final decision on approval or authorisation to be made by the USFDA.
Pfizer's vaccine is already approved in the UK, Bahrain and Canada. Pfizer has filed for emergency use approval of the vaccine in India.
December 11, 2020 / 11:24 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases explained in charts
As many as 29,398 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 97 lakh, as per health ministry’s December 11 update.
India reported 414 new deaths (below the 500 mark for the sixth day) and 37,528 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 3,63,749 with a fall of 8,544 cases in a day.
Kerala reported the most (4,470) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,824), West Bengal (2,801), Uttar Pradesh (1,662) and Rajasthan (1,592). These top five states account for 49 percent of all the new cases in India. Delhi reported 1,575 new cases, lowest since September 1.
December 11, 2020 / 10:43 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Singapore approves COVID-19 test using saliva from inside throat
Singapore has approved Advanced MedTech Holdings' COVID-19 kit for use in testing saliva from deep within the throat, the company said, as the country looks to ramp up testing to help re-open its borders and resume more economic activity. The test is the first of its type to receive approval from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority, Advanced MedTech, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek, said in a statement on Thursday.
Singapore has made testing a pillar of its strategy to gradually re-open its borders that have been largely shut for most of 2020. The island-state is hosting the World Economic Forum in May next year and has said safety protocols will include on-arrival tests, as well as pre-event and periodic antigen testing.
Patients will need to draw out saliva from deep within their throat and spit into a specimen bottle for the test, Advanced MedTech said.
This would make specimen collection much less invasive and more comfortable for patients than the current method of collection through swabs inserted into the back of the nose or throat, it said.
December 11, 2020 / 10:17 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections
India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.71 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
December 11, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST
With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.
The total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 97,96,770 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, 3,307 people also recovered from the virus in the last 14 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 5,72,523. A total of 1,575 new COVID-19 cases and 61 fatalities were reported in the national capital on Thursday.
According to the State Health Department, 5008 people recovered from infection today pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has reached 93.52 per cent. A total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 10th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).