February 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 331st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.


Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 331st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased
to1,56,014
 with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tests positive for COVID-19

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "My COVID report has come positive. I am doing well and taking the advice of doctors. With everyone's blessings, I will be soon back in your service. Those who have come in my contact must take care and get themselves tested if they find symptoms," Tope tweeted in Marathi. Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday. 

  • February 19, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

    Scientists look for safety issues during the testing phase and continue their monitoring as shots roll out around the world. So far, the only serious warning to emerge is a rare risk of severe allergic reactions. Different types of COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized and it’s possible side effects will differ for each — although there’s more public data on the vaccines being rolled out in Western countries than elsewhere.

    Countries also vary in their vaccine standards, with some allowing the use of shots before final-stage testing involving large numbers of volunteers. But in the US, Britain and European Union, regulators required any vaccine to be tested in tens of thousands of people before distribution. So far, the US is using shots from Pfizer and Moderna, while Britain and Europe have cleared those plus the AstraZeneca vaccine.

    Those companies’ large studies found that common side effects were minor and typical of the immune system revving up: soreness in the arm, fever and flu-like symptoms including fatigue, chills and headache. But since extremely rare problems might not turn up even in large tests, the vaccines still are being monitored. The US and British governments and the European Medicines Agency track reports filed by health workers and the public about suspected side effects.

  • February 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Offices, colleges, cinema halls, parks to reopen in Jharkhand from March 1

    Government offices, colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across Jharkhand will reopen on March 1 after being closed for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Soren during the day. He said hundred per cent attendance will be mandatory for government employees.

    Schools will reopen on that date for students of class 8 and above. Colleges are also set to reopen, the chief minister told newsmen after a meeting of the Jharkhand State Disaster Manangement Authority. He said that the government is gradually relaxing the lockdown rules considering the health of the people. The guidelines of the government for the prevetion of the disease will have to be followed.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Africa COVID-19 deaths cross 100,000 after second wave

    Africa’s coronavirus death toll surpassed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals in the continent. So far, the region has reported 3,818,608 cases and 100,003 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. As per the Reuters tally, South Africa alone accounts for nearly half of all the reported cases in the continent with 48,478 reported deaths.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Explainer | Why UK human challenge trial is important, will it hasten COVID-19 vax development?

    The UK will become the first country in the world to run a COVID-19 human challenge study. The study was approved by the UK’s clinical trials ethics body and expected to begin in a few weeks.

    The UK government will be backing the study with an investment of 33.6 million pounds. The study will be conducted in partnership between the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce, Imperial College London, the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and the company hVIVO, which has pioneered viral human challenge models.

    The aim of the study initially is to find out the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause COVID-19 infection in small groups of healthy young people, aged between 18 and 30, who are at the lowest risk of harm. Up to 90 healthy adult volunteers will be enrolled for the study. The UK study will be observed closely by world including India, where around 18 potential COVID-19 vaccines are  under various stages of clinical development. The study outcome would help to design optimal human challenge trials to quickly test safety and efficacy of potential vaccines.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Maharashtra imposes lockdown in Amravati; restrictions in Yavatmal due to spike in cases

    Lockdown has been imposed in Amravati District from 8 pm on February 19 to 7 am , owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made by Shelesh Naval, the district collector of Amravati, ANI reported. The district collector of Yavatmal, MD Singh, has also announced that restrictions will be put in place owing to a rise in cases. "It is not a lockdown," the collector said, according to ANI reports.

    Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned on February 16 that a lockdown may be re-imposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 prevention rules. Pednekar’s warning came amid concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Kerala sees 4,584 new coronavirus cases; infection count rises to 10.21 lakh

    Kerala posted 4,584 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus in the state to 10.21 lakh. Health Minister K K Shailaja said two people who returned from Britain were among those who were found to be infected by the new strain of the virus. The minister also said the state has tested 67,506 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 6.79 per cent. Till now, the state had tested 1.08 crore samples.

    "Out of those infected today, 95 reached the state from outside while 4,184 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 279 is yet to be traced. Twenty six health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release. Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the most number of cases with 638, followed by Ernakulam at 609 and Malappuram 493.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra on Thursday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, a sizable number of them coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, a health department official said. With 5,427 new cases, the caseload in the state rose to 20,81,520 while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669, he said.

    The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. The decline had prompted the state government to relax restrictions on movement and gatherings further, including the restrictions on travel by local trains in Mumbai. But since the last week, the state is reporting increase in the daily numbers of infections, setting alarm bells ringing.

  • February 19, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

