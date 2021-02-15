MARKET NEWS

February 15, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: 4,092 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 327th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,04,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,642 deaths.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 327th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,04,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,642 deaths. A total of 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,37,567 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.26
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.31 percent. Globally, more than 10.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 23.891 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 80 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus Live Updates | Joe Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

    President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China as a group, the White House said on Sunday. "This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy," the White House said in a statement.

    The White House said Biden would focus his remarks on a global response to COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution as well as "continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing." Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has sought to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" mantra.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Government issues fresh SOPs for offices

    The Union health ministry has issued new ''SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 in offices'' and according to these, if one or two cases are reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to the areas occupied and visited by the patient in the last 48 hours. Work can resume after disinfection has been completed as per laid down protocols, the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were issued on Saturday, stated.

    If a larger number of cases are reported at workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected before work is resumed, the ministry said. Officers and staff residing in containment zones should inform the same to their supervisory officer and not attend office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home, the new SOPs stated. Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services and only those outside will be allowed to open up, the document said.

    The SOPs stated that only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times. "They must be worn properly to cover the nose and the mouth. Touching the front portion of the mask or face cover to be avoided," the ministry said. It also underlined practicing frequent handwashing with soap for at least 40 to 60 seconds, even when hands are not visibly dirty, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser for at least 20 seconds wherever feasible.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | UK hits 15 million COVID-19 vaccinations milestone, expands drive to cover all over-65s

    The UK on Sunday achieved what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a 'significant milestone' as 15 million people received at least their first of two jabs to protect against COVID-19. The news came as the National Health Service (NHS) confirmed that its vaccination programme will officially expand further from Monday, inviting all over-65s and clinically vulnerable groups to receive their jabs.

    'It has been a truly national, UK-wide effort. We have done it together,” Johnson said in a video message from Downing Street. 'And in England, I can tell you we have now offered jabs to everyone in the first four priority groups, the people most likely to be severely ill from coronavirus, hitting the first target we set ourselves,' he said, declaring that the government's target to cover all the designated top four priority groups of over-70s and frontline health and care workers with at least one of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines by the middle of February had now been met.

    He, however, stressed that 'no-one is resting on their laurels' as there is a “long way to go to”. “And there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road. But after all we've achieved, I know we can go forward with great confidence,' he added. NHS England said on Sunday that millions of letters asking people from the next set of priority groups to book their jabs at any one of over 100 large scale vaccination centres or almost 200 pharmacy services have already been issued.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Can’t let guard down, says CDC chief as average US cases dip below 100,000 for 1st time in months

    Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but the chief of country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against lowering the guard. The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.

    That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday. “We are still at about 100,000 cases a day. We are still at around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths per day. The cases are more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on NBC’s 'Meet the Press'. “It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place.”

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | 4,092 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate

    Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529,the health department said. A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said. 

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | 77 fresh cases in Haryana, no new death

    Haryana recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases taking the infection count to 2,69,046 in the state, a health department bulletin said. With no coronavirus-linked fatality taking place in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 3,039, according to the bulletin. The state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.55 per cent.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | 73 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in a day in J&K

    Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of infection reported to 1,25,341, while two fresh deaths were reported in a day, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 470 new COVID19 cases, 479 recoveries, and 6 deaths

    Tamil Nadu recorded 470 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8,45,120 and fatalities to 12,419. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 479 people being cured of the virus, while the active cases stood at 4,260. Total recoveries surged to 8,28,441, according to a medical bulletin here.

    Of the six deceased, one person did not suffer from any comorbidities, it said. The State capital Chennai recorded 140 new cases, followed by Coinbatore with 45 and Chengalpattu (43). Ariyalur and Perambalur districts did not add new patients on Sunday, while many others recorded only single digit additions, the bulletin said.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 327th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

