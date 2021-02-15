Coronavirus News Live Updates: 4,092 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate

February 15, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus Live Updates | Government issues fresh SOPs for offices

The Union health ministry has issued new ''SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 in offices'' and according to these, if one or two cases are reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to the areas occupied and visited by the patient in the last 48 hours. Work can resume after disinfection has been completed as per laid down protocols, the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were issued on Saturday, stated.

If a larger number of cases are reported at workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected before work is resumed, the ministry said. Officers and staff residing in containment zones should inform the same to their supervisory officer and not attend office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home, the new SOPs stated. Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services and only those outside will be allowed to open up, the document said.

The SOPs stated that only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times. "They must be worn properly to cover the nose and the mouth. Touching the front portion of the mask or face cover to be avoided," the ministry said. It also underlined practicing frequent handwashing with soap for at least 40 to 60 seconds, even when hands are not visibly dirty, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser for at least 20 seconds wherever feasible.