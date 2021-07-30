Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 4 billion anti-COVID-19 shots injected worldwide

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala reports 22,064 new COVID-19 cases, 16,649 recoveries and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases 1,54,820
Death toll 16,585
Active cases 1,54,820
Death toll 16,585
Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency: Minister
Are you facing COVID-19-related hair loss? Know all about causes, ways to combat it
4 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide
About 9,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in 3 Delhi jails: Officials
Manipur reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,016 recoveries and 11 deaths
Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency: Minister
Japan’s government on Friday proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country. An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal. The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.
Are you facing COVID-19-related hair loss? Know all about causes, ways to combat it
Hair loss is a lesser-known effect, but perhaps not wholly uncommon, symptom of COVID-19. Studies have shown that among long-haul symptoms like fatigue, coughs and muscle aches, hair loss has been reported in large numbers too. According to doctors, COVID-19 patients experience hair loss a month after recovering from the disease. In some cases, hair loss is observed during the infection period too. A growing number of coronavirus patients, including Malaika Arora took to social media to reveal she had been dealing with "intense hair fall post recovery."
4 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide
Although more than four billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered around the world, poorer countries are still struggling to secure precious shots despite recent donations. At least 4,014,302,550 doses had been injected into people's arms by 1100 GMT on Thursday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
Global injections have slowed slightly: the fourth billion dose was reached in 30 days, while it took 26 days to reach the previous one. The first and second billion were reached after about 140 and 40 days respectively. Forty percent (1.6 billion) of the four billion shots have been administered in China. India (451 million) and the United States (343 million) make up the trio of countries that have administered the most jabs.
About 9,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in 3 Delhi jails: Officials
The Delhi Prisons Department on Thursday said almost 9,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in three jails of the national capital so far. According to the officials, a total of 8,939 doses have been administered in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. As on Wednesday, 1,264 inmates above 45 years and 4,384 below 45 years in Tihar jail were vaccinated. In Rohini jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 600 below 45 years were administered the vaccine while in Mandoli jail, 483 inmates above 45 years and 2,076 below 45 years have been vaccinated, according to the data.
The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18. Since March, around 383 coronavirus cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in the national capital and eight of them have succumbed to the disease. Among the prison staff members, 225 have been infected with the virus since March and one is still under treatment.
Manipur reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,016 recoveries and 11 deaths
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.