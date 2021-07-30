MARKET NEWS

July 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 4 billion anti-COVID-19 shots injected worldwide

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has so far administered over 44.61 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities. The active cases have increased to 4,03,840
and comprise 1.28 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.38 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • July 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala reports 22,064 new COVID-19 cases, 16,649 recoveries and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases 1,54,820 

    Death toll 16,585

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency: Minister

    Japan’s government on Friday proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country. An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal. The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Are you facing COVID-19-related hair loss? Know all about causes, ways to combat it

    Hair loss is a lesser-known effect, but perhaps not wholly uncommon, symptom of COVID-19. Studies have shown that among long-haul symptoms like fatigue, coughs and muscle aches, hair loss has been reported in large numbers too. According to doctors, COVID-19 patients experience hair loss a month after recovering from the disease. In some cases, hair loss is observed during the infection period too. A growing number of coronavirus patients, including Malaika Arora took to social media to reveal she had been dealing with "intense hair fall post recovery."

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 4 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide

    Although more than four billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered around the world, poorer countries are still struggling to secure precious shots despite recent donations. At least 4,014,302,550 doses had been injected into people's arms by 1100 GMT on Thursday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

    Global injections have slowed slightly: the fourth billion dose was reached in 30 days, while it took 26 days to reach the previous one. The first and second billion were reached after about 140 and 40 days respectively. Forty percent (1.6 billion) of the four billion shots have been administered in China. India (451 million) and the United States (343 million) make up the trio of countries that have administered the most jabs.

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | About 9,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in 3 Delhi jails: Officials

    The Delhi Prisons Department on Thursday said almost 9,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in three jails of the national capital so far. According to the officials, a total of 8,939 doses have been administered in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. As on Wednesday, 1,264 inmates above 45 years and 4,384 below 45 years in Tihar jail were vaccinated. In Rohini jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 600 below 45 years were administered the vaccine while in Mandoli jail, 483 inmates above 45 years and 2,076 below 45 years have been vaccinated, according to the data.

    The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18. Since March, around 383 coronavirus cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in the national capital and eight of them have succumbed to the disease. Among the prison staff members, 225 have been infected with the virus since March and one is still under treatment.

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Manipur reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,016 recoveries and 11 deaths

  • July 30, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

