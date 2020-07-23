App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus news | India receives 4,475 oxygen concentrators from Temasek, 15,000 more expected in August

Oxygen concentrators convert atmospheric air to therapeutic oxygen that has a concentration of 90-95 percent. It obviates the need for transportation and refilling of heavy oxygen cylinders as they can be placed in wards where such patients are provided care

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Singapore’s Temasek Foundation will supply 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India. Delivery of the first tranche of 4,475 units was completed on July 22 and another 15,525 are expected in August, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said.

The devices will be made available to states and Union Territories (UTs) for use in the treatment of moderate COVID-19 cases, he added.

Oxygen concentrators convert atmospheric air to therapeutic oxygen that has a concentration of 90-95 percent. It obviates the need for transportation and refilling of heavy oxygen cylinders as they can be placed in wards where such patients are provided care, he explained.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The machines can be used at COVID-19 care centres and coaches of the Indian Railways that have been repurposed as COVID care centres. The minister said they are especially useful in remote areas, where logistical constraints may hinder continuous supply of oxygen cylinders.

Supply of the 'very timely' consignment, Choubey said, was facilitated by the Indian Red Cross Society, while Tata Trusts coordinated the process.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

