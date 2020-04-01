Live now
Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says UN chief
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,397.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 178 countries. Today is the eighth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,397. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have died due to the virus.Globally, there have been over 8.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 42,100 people have died so far. The United States, Italy and Spain have registered more deaths than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II: UN chief
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 1, 2020)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 1,88,547 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Italy: 1,05,792 cases
> Spain: 95,923 cases
> China: 82,290 cases
> Germany: 71,808 cases
> France: 52,836 cases
> Iran: 44,605 cases
> United Kingdom: 25,481 cases
> Switzerland: 16,605 cases
> Turkey: 13,531 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.45 am IST on April 1)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | 13-year-old UK boy dies after contracting COVID-19
A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family have said, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.
The boy, who died Monday at King's College Hospital in London on Tuesday, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120
The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 yesterday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said.
These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West area earlier this month. Till the night of March 30, the number of cases of COVID-19 stood at 97, including two deaths.
Coronavirus in Canada LIVE Updates | Canada to spend $1.4 billion on medical equipment
Canada will spend $1.43 billion on medical equipment as hospitals fear shortages in the face of the accelerating coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.
The move came as the country reached the grim milestone of 100 deaths, and as nearly 8,500 cases were reported by mid-day yesterday. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | UN chief says COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring a recession "that probably has no parallel in the recent past."
There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic impact will contribute to "enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict," the UN chief said at the launch of a report on the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 yesterday. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The United States, Italy and Spain have significantly higher number of confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began in late 2019. The three countries now also have a higher death toll than China. Cases continue to rise rapidly in Germany, France, Iran and the United Kingdom, among other countries.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 8.5 lakh globally. Of these, around 1.7 lakh have recovered. However, the death toll has risen to over 42,100, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates | According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 1,238 reported active cases of COVID-19. As many as 124 patients have recovered so far. However, 35 people have died due to COVID-19 so far.
Kerala and Maharashtra have the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. The outbreak has now spread across 178 countries and territories in the world.
Today is the eighth day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total confirmed cases in India stands at 1,397.
The United States, Italy and Spain now have more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak started in late 2019. Stay tuned for the latest updates through the day.