Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says UN chief

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 178 countries. Today is the eighth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,397. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 8.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 42,100 people have died so far. The United States, Italy and Spain have registered more deaths than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.