Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 05, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Strategy yielding good results, want to implement rapid testing, says Kerala Health Min
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 3,374
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 181 countries. Today is the 12th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,374. The Union Health Ministry has said that 75 people have died due to the virus.Globally, there have been over 12 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 64,600 people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and France have registered more cases than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Dubai imposes two-week lockdown
European countries with highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India jump to 3,374
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
7 Indian nationals among 75 new cases reported in Singapore
Cases, deaths in India
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 5, 2020)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: We want to implement Rapid Test in Kerala. Yesterday, we got 2,000 kits. Right now, we have sufficient PPEs and N95 masks. If the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the coming weeks, then we will need more equipment. (Input from ANI)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: Our strategy for the containment of COVID-19 is satisfactory. We are yielding good results from our strategy for tracing, isolation, testing and treatment. PCR test is going on in nine laboratories. We have tested more than 8,000 samples so far. (Input from ANI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo: Three more COVID-19 patients have been cured and have fully recovered. Seven out of the Chhattisgarh’s total 10 patients have recovered so far. (Input from ANI)
Coronavirus in UAE LIVE Updates | Dubai imposes two-week lockdown
Dubai has imposed a two-week lockdown, which started last night to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Dubai had been under an overnight curfew along with the rest of United Arab Emirates (UAE) since March 26.
Its Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the lockdown would now run around the clock for two weeks. UAE has reported 1,505 confirmed cases, including 10 deaths so far. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries in Europe with the highest confirmed cases
> Spain: 1,26,168 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Italy: 1,24,632 cases
> Germany: 96,092 cases
> France: 90,848 cases
> Switzerland: 20,505 cases
> Belgium: 18,431 cases
> The Netherlands: 16,727 cases
> Austria: 11,781 cases
> Portugal: 10,524 cases
> Sweden: 6,443 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 9.10 am IST on April 5)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | The Union Health Ministry has said that so far, 267 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 77, from what was 75 last night, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | The Union Health Ministry has said that there are 3,030 active cases of COVID-19 in India.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 3,374, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surged past 12 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.