Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Strategy yielding good results, want to implement rapid testing, says Kerala Health Min

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 181 countries. Today is the 12th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,374. The Union Health Ministry has said that 75 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 12 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 64,600 people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and France have registered more cases than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.