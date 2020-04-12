Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 12, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 493, death toll at 23
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 8,356
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the nineteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,356. The Union Health Ministry has said that 273 people have died due to the disease.Globally, there have been over 17.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.08 lakh people have died so far. At over 5.2 lakh, the United States has the highest number of confirmed cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Confirmed cases in SAARC countries: Latest numbers
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 8,000
COVID-19 death toll in US crosses that of Italy
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Possibility of the lockdown being extended in India
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 12, 2020)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan records 51 more cases
Rajasthan has recorded 51 more cases of COVID-19 today, taking the state's tally to 751. The disease has so far claimed nine lives in the state.
The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 50 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 316 cases so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Thailand LIVE Updates | Thailand reports 33 new cases, three more deaths
Thailand has reported 33 new novel coronavirus infections today, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the southeast Asian nation's toll to 38. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state’s tally to 493.
A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in the state, taking Gujarat’s death toll from the outbreak to 23, PTI has reported.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | Confirmed cases doubling in 6 days, slight improvement from earlier
News18 has reported citing government sources that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is now doubling in roughly six days. This is a slight improvement from the previous figure of four days.
Coronavirus in Germany LIVE Updates | Germany's cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129
Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 today to 1,20,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported yesterday, and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673. (Input from Reuters)
35,000 cases of prohibitory orders, quarantine violation in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police have registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown imposed since March.
The police have so far arrested at least 2,525 people across the state under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Besides, there been 70 cases of assault on police personnel for which 161 people have been arrested.
Also, nearly 475 people have been found violating the quarantine orders. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Confirmed cases in SAARC countries
> India: 8,356 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Afghanistan: 555 cases
> Bangladesh: 482 cases
> Bhutan: 5 cases
> The Maldives: 19 cases
> Nepal: 9 cases
> Pakistan: 5,011 cases
> Sri Lanka: 198 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 10.45 am IST on April 12)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Four more test positive in Odisha, total count 54
Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 54, PTI has reported.
Of the 54 cases in the state, one has succumbed to the disease and 12 have recovered.
Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates | Saudi King approves extension of curfew until further notice
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has approved an extension of the kingdom's curfew until further notice due to the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading, the state news agency (SPA) reported today.
The Saudi king had previously ordered a curfew that took effect on March 23, from 7.00 pm to 6.00 am for 21 days, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 5,29,740 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 1,63,027 cases
> Italy: 1,52,271 cases
> France: 1,30,730 cases
> Germany: 1,25,452 cases
> China: 83,014 cases
> United Kingdom: 79,883 cases
> Iran: 70,029 cases
> Turkey: 52,167 cases
> Belgium: 28,018 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 9.40 am IST on April 12)