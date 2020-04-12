Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 493, death toll at 23

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the nineteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,356. The Union Health Ministry has said that 273 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 17.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.08 lakh people have died so far. At over 5.2 lakh, the United States has the highest number of confirmed cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.