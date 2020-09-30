Coronavirus Mumbai update | Maharashtra considers opening local trains for private sector employees, but conditions apply

The Maharashtra government is considering allowing private sector employees to use Mumbai’s local trains for their daily commute. At present, only state and central government, insurance, bank and hospital employees are allowed to travel on local trains with valid ID cards.

The move comes as the state considers hardships of people living in the extended suburbs and satellite townships. State relief and rehabilitation secretary Kishor Nimbalkar said a plan is being worked out, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Another government official said that private offices may be asked to implement staggered work hours so as to lessen crowd in trains. “Only then we can allow private office staff to use suburban trains,” they said.

Moneycontrol could not immediately verify the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Maharashtra allows for 30 percent strength in private offices, but employees faced difficulties due to limited options and expensive travel. If sanctioned, it will be a big relief for the city’s private-sector workforce who are at present restricted to buses (state transport/BEST), auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles and services.

Apart from local trains, the state government is also reluctant to re-open places of worship, gyms and theatres. Nimbalkar has filed an affidavit justifying its stand in the Bombay High Court, against “strong demand from Hindu organisations due to Navratri,” it added.