Coronavirus: Mumbai logs 429 new cases, five deaths

PTI

Mumbai on Thursday reported 429 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,52,386 and toll to 16,197, a civil official said.

This is for the second day in a row that the metropolis has reported more than 400 cases. On Wednesday, it had witnessed 463 cases and four fatalities.

With 34,220 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours across the city, its cumulative test count climbed to 1,10,95,762, the official said.

There are 4,537 active COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital after 435 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 7,29,131.

At present, 42 buildings have been sealed across the city to curb the spread of the virus, while it is free from containment zones since mid-August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent. Its case doubling rate is 1,328 days and the average growth rate is 0.05 per cent for the period between October 14 and 20, the official said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.