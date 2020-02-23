App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: Mumbai airport starts screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal

Abiding by the recent directive issued by the central government, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started screening passengers flying from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal to Mumbai as well for the coronavirus infection, the airport said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
The Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is the joint venture company managing and operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

The Ministry of Health has tightened screenings and has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for the infection, it said.

Health counters have been set up and thermal scanners installed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the Airport Health Organisation, the MIAL said in the statement.

Besides, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitised and informed to follow the instructions of the government, it added.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 08:02 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.