Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to release 50% prisoners on temporary bail

A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government on May 12 has decided to release 50 percent prisoners lodged across the state to decongest jails amid the coronavirus pandemic, India.com reported. The total population of prisoners across the state stands at 35,239.

The decision came after 77 inmates and 26 personnel of Arthur Road Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9.

The state committee comprised of High Court of Bombay Justice AA Sayed, Additional Chief Secretary of state Home department Sanjay Chahande and Maharashtra Director General Prisons SN Pandey called for decongestion of prisons across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The timeframe of the release of these prisoners has not been specified.

As per an Hindustan Times report, prisoners either charged or convicted under provisions of special laws, such as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA), 1999; the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act; Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will not be released on temporary bail.

Issuing a statement, the committee said the prison authorities will follow due process of law before releasing the prisoners.

As per the data from the health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 23,401 cases with 868 deaths, of which Mumbai alone has 14,521 cases and 528 deaths.

