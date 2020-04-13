Coronavirus lockdown: Why is this a bitter Baisakhi for farmers?

Baisakhi, celebrated every year on April 13, is a time that farmers eagerly look forward to; for this is the time that they harvest what they had sown last year.

But this year, farmers are not celebrating. They are only staring at their crop in desolation. There are reasons aplenty for that.

According to a report in The Times of India, farmers across the nation are anxious because of their labour force thinning; crops withering away under the intense heat; lack of liquidity and even shortage of gunny bags.

Take Punjab and Haryana for instance. Most farmers here grow wheat, the biggest rabi cop. This year, they are scared that there isn’t enough labour force to help them harvest their crop. Consequently, there aren’t people to help them clear their fields in order to sow the next kharif crop, which includes paddy, cotton, bajra and pulses.

Another issue is manpower shortage to procure the wheat harvest and bring it to the mandis. Handling of produce was usually done by migrant labourers, who are away due to the lockdown. Besides, a sharp shortage of gunny bags has been reported as the supply from West Bengal has been disrupted due to sealing of state borders.

The situation in Madhya Pradesh is quite similar, where farmers are dejectedly looking at their standing crop dry up as the summer heat is setting in with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius. According to the report, wheat procurement is likely to be affected in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain districts. Dearth of labour force to help harvest the rabi crop is bound to hit the pocket of farmers growing cash crops like gram, pulses and mustard. This, in turn, will cause cash flow problems, hindering purchase of seeds for the new season.

The story in Telangana is borderline tragic. The state was expecting a bumper paddy crop, but harvesting has hit a roadblock with agricultural labourers refusing to enter fields due to the lockdown and the fear of contracting the virus. This will have an adverse affect on the harvesting and marketing of rice, maize, chilli and other crops.

The financial capital of India – Mumbai –is also bearing the brunt of this, with the city reporting shortage of fruits and vegetables. This is because farmers and traders are struggling to find labourers to help them with field work and transport the produce to Mandis. Nashik, in western Maharshtra, which contributes a lion’s share to Mumbai’s fruit and vegetable demand – over 500 tonnes are sent daily in 150 vehicles – has hit the wall since the lockdown and sealing of borders.

What is a peak period for farmers to leverage, has, this year, left them counting their losses.