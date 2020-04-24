Coronavirus lockdown: When balconies are becoming the new cafes, why doesn't Mumbai have many?

A boy plays the saxophone from a balcony during a flash mob to raise morale as Italian government continues restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 14, 2020. REUTERS

As coronavirus spreads its tentacles over the world, getting more humans in its clutches, countries across the world have imposed lockdowns and directed their people to strictly exercise social distancing.

In their fight against the virus, humans are giving up on the most fundamental activities that make them human. In this unusual battle, people are holding the fort from inside their house, venturing out only if absolutely necessary; maintaining a distance of at least one metre from another person; and avoiding handshakes and hugs at all costs.

In these rather dystopian times, when the streets are empty and people are cold (unintentionally), balconies have become a warm place.

Sick of being confined in the four walls of the house, people are seen stepping out onto their balconies for fresh air, some sunshine, a friendly smile from the neighbour, a wave from their two-year-old kid.

Balconies have emerged as a transition space, where currently dehumanised people can feel and express the warmth of emotions, the feeling of belonging to a community. This phenomenon was seen in Italy, where many gathered in their balconies and made music; in Spain, where residents played community bingo; in France, where people hung banners to thank health care professionals; and even in India, where people clanged thaalis, clapped and lit diyas as a gesture of gratitude to frontline workers.

However, when balconies are becoming the new cafes, the commercial capital of India, Mumbai, seems to have a dearth of the architectural feature in its new constructions.

Manjiri Kamat, a history professor and assistant dean, Faculty of Humanities, Mumbai University, told Hindustan Times, “People would read their newspaper, talk to neighbours, dry spices, watch Ganesh Chaturthi processions from their balconies in the olden days. It was an integral part of the neighbourhood and the wider city.”

Kamat said mill workers used to sit and discuss politics in the verandahs of the city’s chawls.

However, added pressure on resources – increasing population, unaffordable property rates, policy interventions – has led to the City of Dreams losing out on a balcony.

Conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar told the newspaper that balconies almost vanished from Mumbai by the 1990’s. “It is the right time to introspect if we need to bring back these spaces,” he said.

In most Mumbai apartments, balconies are either brought into a room, making it bigger; or they are used as a washing/drying area; or even as a storage area.

Architect Vikas Nagalkar pointed out that balconies are no longer affordable for people living in Mumbai, where space is a constraint.

“Today, anyone would prefer a 2BHK (bedroom, hall, kitchen) admeasuring 600 square feet (sqft) to a 550 sqft [living area] + 50 sqft balcony,” he said.

In addition, change in Floor Space Index (FSI) rules has contributed to the disappearance of the balcony. FSI is a parameter that decides how high a building can be. Earlier, balconies were not included in its ambit, so builders chose to have balconies in the construction. The present rules include the balcony in the FSI.

“The present rules include balconies in FSI again, but its concept has changed socially over the years, so only the affluent, buying bigger than 2BHK, opt for it now,” Nagalkar said.