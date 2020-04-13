Coronavirus lockdown: Want to step out without a reason? Here's what Pune Police has to say

Pune is among the worst-hit cities in India, reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases and several deaths.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. However, six state governments have already extended the lockdown by another two weeks, while the Centre is expected to announce a similar decision soon.
Evidently, it has made several persons across the nation feel restless and frustrated; mental health cases have also seen a spike in the country. Refusing to understand the gravity of the global health crisis, several persons have been caught flouting lockdown norms by stepping out for a walk or a casual stroll.
For live updates on coronavirus, click here
@PuneCityPolice अगर में बाहर निकला तो.....??
— Suhas Patil (@suhaspatill) April 12, 2020
The Pune Police had just the perfect response to this question. It responded with a slew of rhetorical questions to drive the point home. Taking to Twitter, they wrote in vernacular: “What if we detain you? Would it be nice if we throw someone in jail without any reason? So, how can it be alright to step outside without any reason during the lockdown?”
अगर हम आपको अंदर कर दें तो?
अगर हम बिना बात के किसी को अंदर कर दें तो क्या सही होगा?
तो फिर बिना बात के बाहर जाना कैसे सही है? https://t.co/XkezXLLAdD— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 12, 2020
The sassy comeback has been liked by several Twitter users, with the tweet already garnering more than 1,000 likes.
Read Also: Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study
Pune is among the worst-hit cities in India, reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases and several deaths.To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!