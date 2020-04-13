Coronavirus lockdown: Want to step out without a reason? Here's what Pune Police has to say

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. However, six state governments have already extended the lockdown by another two weeks, while the Centre is expected to announce a similar decision soon.

Evidently, it has made several persons across the nation feel restless and frustrated; mental health cases have also seen a spike in the country. Refusing to understand the gravity of the global health crisis, several persons have been caught flouting lockdown norms by stepping out for a walk or a casual stroll.

One such person recently happened to ask the Pune Police what will happen if one steps out of their home during the lockdown for reasons other than procuring essential goods.The Pune Police had just the perfect response to this question. It responded with a slew of rhetorical questions to drive the point home. Taking to Twitter, they wrote in vernacular: “What if we detain you? Would it be nice if we throw someone in jail without any reason? So, how can it be alright to step outside without any reason during the lockdown?”

The sassy comeback has been liked by several Twitter users, with the tweet already garnering more than 1,000 likes.

Pune is among the worst-hit cities in India, reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases and several deaths.