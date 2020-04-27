App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Vadodara man thrashes wife, breaks her spine for repeatedly beating him at online ludo

The man was let go with a warning that physical torture is a crime and he can be arrested if his wife opts to file a complaint

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online ludo with friends and family — a nice way to beat the coronavirus lockdown blues, right? Well, this simple game led to a broken spine in Vadodara, Gujarat.

A man mercilessly thrashed his wife after she defeated him consecutively in online ludo, The Times of India has reported. The 24-year-old woman suffered severe spinal cord injuries and had to be hospitalised.

According to counsellors of 181 Abhayam helpline, the woman had coaxed her husband to play ludo with her in an attempt to keep him indoors, instead of wanting to spend time with others in the society. He agreed to play, but his wife beat him in three to four rounds consecutively.

“A sore loser, he started arguing with his wife and the verbal duel turned ugly. He started beating her with such ferocity that the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae,” a counsellor told the newspaper.

The woman was taken to an orthopaedic  surgeon and after the treatment, she decided to go to her parent’s home instead of living with her husband.  However, she did not wish to file an official complaint against her husband.

The man was let go with a warning that physical torture is a crime and he can be arrested for it, if his wife opts to file a complaint with the police.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

