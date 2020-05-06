App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Unable to get liquor, three Ghaziabad men consume sanitiser, die

The police reportedly seized bottles containing nail paint remover, hand sanitiser and another chemical used to make the concoction from their house

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Struggling with the unavailability of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown, three men in Ghaziabad consumed sanitisers, following which all three lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told news agency ANI.

The police came to know about the incident after the family members cremated the bodies. According to a report in The Times of India, the police seized bottles containing nail paint remover, hand sanitiser and another chemical used for making liquor.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told the newspaper, “During the investigation, the family members revealed that the three used to mix some chemicals and consume it at night as an alternative to liquor.”

Close

The trio – Mangatram Sharma (55), Krishna Pal (60) and Vipin (40) – is believed to have consumed the concoction on Sunday evening, after which they fell sick and their families rushed them to the nearby hospital.

related news

While Mangatram and Krishna were declared dead on arrival, Vipin was in critical condition, and later succumbed.

The government has declared a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown has been extended twice and is currently in its third phase. From March 25 to May 3, the Centre had allowed only shops selling essential commodities to remain open. Liquor, tobacco, paan and gutka had been barred from sale.

However, in the third phase, beginning May 4, the government has eased out restrictions, allowing the sale of non-essential items such as liquor and tobacco in orange and green zones, provided guidelines of social distancing are strictly adhered to.

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Uttar Pradesh

