Coronavirus lockdown: Tata firm provides 1.6 million free meals to frontline healthcare workers, migrants

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a Tata firm, has been providing free meals to medical professionals who are frontline coronavirus warriors so as to express their gratitude towards them.

IHCL began a campaign on March 23 to collaborate with local authorities and chef Sanjeev Kapoor and distribute meals to medical staff in Mumbai’s COVID-19 facilities. The same initiative, which is a part of the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), was later launched in Bengaluru and Delhi also. It has been extended to Agra and Coimbatore too.

They have now started providing nutritious meals to thousands of migrant workers who have been returning to their native states in large numbers after being hit financially due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. So far, 7,85,000 meals have been distributed among migrant workers, India Today has reported.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL, has claimed that they have provided 1.6 million meals already under the initiative.

He said, “As the country began its fight against the pandemic, the medical community quickly came to the fore as the true heroes of the crisis. With the resultant lockdown, IHCL committed itself to provide meals for doctors, healthcare workers, and migrant workers. Now, after nearly 1.6 million meals distributed, we at IHCL have decided to continue offering the initiative for another month. Our decision was based on popular requests from the medical fraternity and our continuing strong relationship with the BMC.”

In Mumbai, they have provided over 10,000 meals daily to hospitals including Kasturba Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Nair Hospital, The King Edward Memorial Hospital, and the JJ Hospital.

In Bengaluru, the medical staff at Victoria Hospital and Old Diseases Hospital are being provided free meals daily. More than 17,000 meals have been distributed in the city as yet.

In Delhi, IHCL started distributing free meals at Lady Hardinge Medical College from March 30. Later, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Dr Ambedkar Hospital were also included.

