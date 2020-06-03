Coronavirus lockdown: SAT to remain closed till June 12

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said that it will remain closed till June 12 in view of the coronavirus lockdown being extended in Mumbai. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till May 31.

"In view of the extension of nationwide lockdown declared by the government on May 30 and the state government of Maharashtra on May 31, the lockdown in the containment zone, Mumbai has been extended till June 30.

"Consequently, the judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till June 12," SAT said in a notification.

The tribunal will function from June 15 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during the week June 15-19.

Also, the office of the registry will function from June 15 between 11 am and 4.30 pm until further orders.

Extreme urgent matters will be considered by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

The matters fixed for hearing from June 1 to June 5 will now be adjourned till July 9, 13, 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing during the period June 8 to June 12 will now stand adjourned till July 20, 21, 22, 23 and 27 respectively, it said.



