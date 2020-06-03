App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: SAT to remain closed till June 12

"Consequently, the judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till June 12," SAT said in a notification.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said that it will remain closed till June 12 in view of the coronavirus lockdown being extended in Mumbai. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till May 31.

"In view of the extension of nationwide lockdown declared by the government on May 30 and the state government of Maharashtra on May 31, the lockdown in the containment zone, Mumbai has been extended till June 30.

"Consequently, the judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till June 12," SAT said in a notification.

Close

The tribunal will function from June 15 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during the week June 15-19.

related news

Also, the office of the registry will function from June 15 between 11 am and 4.30 pm until further orders.

Extreme urgent matters will be considered by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

The matters fixed for hearing from June 1 to June 5 will now be adjourned till July 9, 13, 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing during the period June 8 to June 12 will now stand adjourned till July 20, 21, 22, 23 and 27 respectively, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #mumbai #Securities Appellate Tribunal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

90% of Indian COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, virus fatality now low: AIIMS Director

90% of Indian COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, virus fatality now low: AIIMS Director

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.