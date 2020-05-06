App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Royal Enfield resumes operations at manufacturing plants

Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1, with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, the company has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plants. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, had suspended manufacturing operations on March 23, in line with the government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1, with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, the company has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

"Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift," it added.

Close

Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation, the company said.

related news

There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation, it added.

"Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner," Royal Enfield said.

All other office locations, including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre, will continue to remain closed and employees will work from home as of now, it added.

The company said around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations.

"We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May," it added. The company will offer facilities like 'home test-rides' to ensure adherence to preventive safety measures.

During the period of the lockdown, Royal Enfield has extended warranty and free service validity for a period of two months, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Royal Enfield

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic sugar mills' operating profitability to dip 150-300 bps in FY21 on decline in demand, exports: CRISIL Ratings

Domestic sugar mills' operating profitability to dip 150-300 bps in FY21 on decline in demand, exports: CRISIL Ratings

TRAI begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

TRAI begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

Coronavirus outbreak | West Bengal has highest COVID-19 death rate: Centre to Mamata Banerjee

Coronavirus outbreak | West Bengal has highest COVID-19 death rate: Centre to Mamata Banerjee

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.