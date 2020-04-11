App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Rajasthan govt launches scheme to help folk artists

Under the 'Chief Minister Folk Artist Encouragement Scheme', solo folk artists living in rural areas should shoot a 15-20 minute video performance at their homes and send the same to the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coming to the rescue of folk artists amid the nationwide lockdown, the Rajasthan government has launched a scheme under which such artists can shoot videos of their performances and get a chance to win cash prize.

Under the 'Chief Minister Folk Artist Encouragement Scheme', solo folk artists living in rural areas should shoot a 15-20 minute video performance at their homes and send the same to the government.

“There are several folk artists who are solely dependent on their art for livelihood. This is a unique scheme to support such folk artists due to the situation created by the coronavirus crisis,” Rajasthan Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla said.

Ravindra Manch, Jaipur has been made the nodal agency for the scheme.

Under the scheme, entries from only folk artists, folk instrument artists, folk dancers and folk singers will be accepted.

Kalla said selected entries under the scheme will be paid as per the decided rates.

“The scheme is meant for solo folk artists who can record a video of not more than 15-20 minutes on a high quality camera phone or a professional camera,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has strongly urged the artists to follow social distancing while recording their presentation.

The entries can be sent via e-mail, providing bank account details, photo copy of Aadhaar Card and photograph of a cancelled bank cheque so that the award money can be deposited directly in the bank account of winners.

The winning artists will be given Rs 2,500, a state official said, adding further details of the scheme will be advertised in the media.

The selected videos would be released on digital media platforms, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

