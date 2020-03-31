App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Post offices in Bengal to deliver pension at home for elderly people

"We have decided to deliver pension right at the doorsteps of citizens who are 80-years and above or those who are infirm", chief postmaster general (CPMG) of West Bengal circle Goutam Bhattacharya said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Post offices in West Bengal will deliver pension at the home of people who are 80-years old or above during the lockdown period, a senior official of the postal department said.

For others pension will be disbursed from the post offices from April 3, the official said. "We have decided to deliver pension right at the doorsteps of citizens who are 80-years and above or those who are infirm", chief postmaster general (CPMG) of West Bengal circle Goutam Bhattacharya said.

He said delivery of pension at home will start from April 4 onwards and those who will be the beneficiaries have already been intimated in this regard.

Close

"This is an extraordinary situation for which we have taken this measure. For others, pension will be disbursed from April 3 as the previous two days fall under annual closing", he said. Those coming to post offices for pension withdrawals, cash deposits will have to maintain social distancing as per government guidelines and hand sanitizers will also be provided.

related news

People delivering pension at home will be given adequate security to avert any untoward incident, he said. Bhattacharya said the main priority of the postal department is to see that there are no problems regarding cash withdrawals from savings accounts.

"Not all the post offices will remain open during the lockdown period due to lack of manpower as many of our staff come from neighbouring districts, but the major ones like head and sub-post offices will be kept open", he added.

The ATMs of the post offices, which are inter-operable with banks, will remain open across the state. The postal department has also given priority for transport of medical kits and other related parcels to other places.

"Since trains are not running, we are sending these parcels by road wherever possible. For long distances, the items are being transported by cargo flights of Air India, Spicejet and Blue Dart", he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #India #Pension #west bengal

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.