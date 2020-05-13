Coronavirus lockdown | Policemen filmed vandalising shops, homes in Kashmir; IG seeks report

A group of police personnel were caught on camera vandalising shops and houses in a village in Jammu and Kashmir.

The policemen have reportedly been attacking and damaging residential and commercial establishments since one of their colleagues sustained injuries while trying to stop men from gathering for Friday prayers amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to an NDTV report, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, the sarpanch of a village located hardly 11 km away from Srinagar, has claimed that the police have been vandalising property and even people who are struggling to procure essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Some men attacked the Deputy Superintendent of Budgam Police after he tried to stop the Friday prayers. He was seriously injured. Around 3 pm on May 8, policemen and other security personnel arrived here in around 40 trucks and started vandalising our houses and shops.”

He further stated that action should be taken against those who attacked the police officer, but that does not warrant the retaliation they are witnessing.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police, has asked the senior superintendent of Budgam Police to submit a report on the allegations of vandalism and harassment coming from villagers. He added that he has also seen a video clip of where men in uniform can be seen vandalising property.

The video, possibly recorded on a cellphone, shows policemen ravaging a shop and burning down the goods. Towards the end of the video, it appears as though those recording the clip were also attacked by the policemen. Some locals have alleged that these attacks have been going on for the past four days, and policemen have been arriving with rods and hammers to damage property.