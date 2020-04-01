App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi to hold video conference with state CMs

This will be the second such interaction in less than two weeks on the critical issue of the COVID-19 outbreak and related matters and the first after the Central government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said on Wednesday. The availability of essential items will also be discussed during the conference, they added.

This will be the second such interaction in less than two weeks on the critical issue of the COVID-19 outbreak and related matters and the first after the Central government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25. The last interaction took place on March 20.

Sources said issues including the ways to contain the spread of the virus, large-scale movement of migrant workers, availability of essential commodities and extensive contact tracing of participants of Tablighi Jamat meet at Nizamuddin here are some of the issues which are expected to be discussed.

Close

According to officials, contact tracing in several states is underway to identify, quarantine and test all the people who attended a gathering of almost 4,000 people in Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March.

related news

India has registered 386 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,637 in the country, the government said on Wednesday and linked the sharp increase in the number of cases to the Tablighi meet at Nizamuddin which has become the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country --from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Narendra Modi #Nizamuddin

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.