App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Pictures that capture the blankness that reigns in our cities and streets

With much of the country in lockdown, the world now is almost a blank; at a standstill. Here are some of the pictures that capture the blankness that reigns our cities and streets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a stringent lockdown, the world, as we know it physically and photographically, has almost disappeared into homes and shelters and hospitals. The world is at an invisible crossroads. Take a look here at the mind-warping blankness. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/10

In a stringent lockdown, the world, as we know it physically and photographically, has almost disappeared into homes and shelters and hospitals. The world is at an invisible crossroads. Take a look here at the mind-warping blankness. (Image: News18 Creative)

The unbearable light-ness of being. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/10

The unbearable light-ness of being. (Image: News18 Creative)

The road to God blockaded by the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/10

The road to God blockaded by the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

The world is lit up and so is my house. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/10

The world is lit up and so is my house. (Image: News18 Creative)

Empty landscapes, stilled cities. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/10

Empty landscapes, stilled cities. (Image: News18 Creative)

The road to nowhere starts here. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/10

The road to nowhere starts here. (Image: News18 Creative)

The virus conquers outdoors, the world cowers indoors. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/10

The virus conquers outdoors, the world cowers indoors. (Image: News18 Creative)

How to satiate hunger when fear’s being served. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/10

How to satiate hunger when fear’s being served. (Image: News18 Creative)

The eye hovers between horror and hope. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/10

The eye hovers between horror and hope. (Image: News18 Creative)

The outside emptiness clashes with our inside blankness. (Image: News18 Creative)
10/10

The outside emptiness clashes with our inside blankness. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 11, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid lockdown #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.