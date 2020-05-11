Coronavirus lockdown | Pictures that capture the blankness that reigns in our cities and streets

With much of the country in lockdown, the world now is almost a blank; at a standstill. Here are some of the pictures that capture the blankness that reigns our cities and streets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 In a stringent lockdown, the world, as we know it physically and photographically, has almost disappeared into homes and shelters and hospitals. The world is at an invisible crossroads. Take a look here at the mind-warping blankness. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/10 The unbearable light-ness of being. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/10 The road to God blockaded by the virus. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/10 The world is lit up and so is my house. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/10 Empty landscapes, stilled cities. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/10 The road to nowhere starts here. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/10 The virus conquers outdoors, the world cowers indoors. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/10 How to satiate hunger when fear’s being served. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/10 The eye hovers between horror and hope. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/10 The outside emptiness clashes with our inside blankness. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 11, 2020 06:06 pm