Coronavirus lockdown: 'Passengers' travel on medicine train between Bengal and Jharkhand

A special freight train running from West Bengal to Jharkhand is reported to have been carrying some unusual goods – 30-odd humans.

According to a report in The Times of India, a special train that was meant to be ferrying medicines between the two states dropped off 30 passengers at different stations along the route.

This prompted the Jharkhand state government from the railways on their standard operating procedure for goods trains and other services during the lockdown.

According to the report, the goods train left from Howrah in West Bengal with 30 male passengers, some even former railway staffers in a train that was carrying a consignment of medicines, personal protective equipment and other medical goods.

By the time the train reached Ranchi the next day, only a few people remained in the coaches, after having dropped off several at Bondamunda, Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, and other stations.

Jharkhand transport secretary K Ravikumar wrote to the divisional railway managers along the route, asking for a clarification on the standard operating procedure during the lockdown for the movement of freight, parcel as well as personal.

Ravikumar also sought the names and addresses of those who got on the train from Howrah.

However, railway officials said they were following the instructions and guidelines of the Centre. They also said that the passengers were all rail personnel, including some retired staff who had undergone medical treatment at various railway hospitals.

The transport officer, meanwhile, sought a response on whether the passengers were quarantined after they arrived at their destinations, as mandated by the Health Ministry.

About a week ago, seven RPF jawans had travelled on a parcel train from New Delhi to Ranchi without official permission. Besides, a 35-year-old railway official had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 18.