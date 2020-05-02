App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 89,000 offences registered, 17,813 people held in Maharashtra

With police deployed in maximum numbers to enforce the lockdown, 342 personnel, comprising 51 officers and 291 constables, have been infected with the virus, an official said, adding that most were from the Mumbai and Malegaon belts.

Representative image
Representative image

Over 89,000 offences have been registered and 17,813 people arrested in Maharashtra so far for violation of lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Saturday.

With police deployed in maximum numbers to enforce the lockdown, 342 personnel, comprising 51 officers and 291 constables, have been infected with the virus, an official said, adding that most were from the Mumbai and Malegaon belts.

Of these, 49 personnel, including 23 officers, have been discharged after recovery, he added.

Speaking on lockdown offences, he said,"We registered 171 cases of assault on policemen and arrested 657 people. A total of 628 people who violated quarantine norms were held and re-isolated. At least 82,128 calls were handled by the police across the state during lockdown."

Police have registered 1,242 offences of illegal transport and seized 51,013 vehicles, and collected fines totaling Rs 3.14 crore in this connection, he added.

First Published on May 2, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

