App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Noida schools can collect monthly fees, but hikes not allowed

The district administration has clarified that strict action will be taken against schools that are hiking fees or denying any student access to online classes in case parents are not able to pay fees

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

All schools located in Greater Noida and Noida can now collect fees for the 2020-21 academic year. While giving a nod for fees collection, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration also clarified that there is still a stay on any fee hike, since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has left people financially stressed.

The authorities decided to clarify their stance on fee hike after they received multiple complaints of increased fees. Recently, two branches of a Delhi school were sealed for imposing fee hikes despite clear orders against it.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The notice issued by the administration also prohibited schools from collecting transportation fees from students and denying access to online classes in case a student is unable to pay the fees.

related news

It read: “Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21, but no school shall increase the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Government of Uttar Pradesh has waived off transport fees for the period of lockdown/till schools are closed.”

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 guidelines | Here's what's prohibited in your area if you are in red, orange or green zone

Notably, while schools can collect monthly fees, they have not been allowed to collect quarterly fees.

The notice released on May 7 further informed about the provisions that the district administration has made for concerned parents or guardians of students to complain about fee hikes or any other duress that the schools may cause.

To register complaints, parents can write to the secretary/DIOS, District Fee Regulation Committee at feecommitteegbn@gmail.com. The Uttar Pradesh government will be treating all complaints regarding violation of orders with utmost priority and the authorities will take strict action against offending schools.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Fees hike #school fees #Uttar Pradesh government

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Aurangabad train mows down 17 migrant workers; COVID-19 spreads in 8 Maharashtra jails

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Aurangabad train mows down 17 migrant workers; COVID-19 spreads in 8 Maharashtra jails

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.