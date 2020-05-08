Coronavirus lockdown | Noida schools can collect monthly fees, but hikes not allowed

All schools located in Greater Noida and Noida can now collect fees for the 2020-21 academic year. While giving a nod for fees collection, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration also clarified that there is still a stay on any fee hike, since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has left people financially stressed.

The authorities decided to clarify their stance on fee hike after they received multiple complaints of increased fees. Recently, two branches of a Delhi school were sealed for imposing fee hikes despite clear orders against it.

The notice issued by the administration also prohibited schools from collecting transportation fees from students and denying access to online classes in case a student is unable to pay the fees.

It read: “Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21, but no school shall increase the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Government of Uttar Pradesh has waived off transport fees for the period of lockdown/till schools are closed.”

Notably, while schools can collect monthly fees, they have not been allowed to collect quarterly fees.

The notice released on May 7 further informed about the provisions that the district administration has made for concerned parents or guardians of students to complain about fee hikes or any other duress that the schools may cause.

To register complaints, parents can write to the secretary/DIOS, District Fee Regulation Committee at feecommitteegbn@gmail.com. The Uttar Pradesh government will be treating all complaints regarding violation of orders with utmost priority and the authorities will take strict action against offending schools.