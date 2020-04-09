App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour

The Muslim neighbours carried the body of Premchandra Buddhalal Mahavir, a resident of Gareeb Nagar locality of Bandra, on their shoulders to the cremation ground while chanting 'Ram naam satya hai'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Members of the Muslim community helped in performing the last rites of their 68-year-old Hindu neighbour in suburban Bandra after the latter's relatives could not reach his place due to the lockdown.

The Muslim neighbours carried the body of Premchandra Buddhalal Mahavir, a resident of Gareeb Nagar locality of Bandra, on their shoulders to the cremation ground while chanting 'Ram naam satya hai'.

Mahavir, belonging to a poor family from Rajasthan, died on Friday night following an illness.

Close

His son Mohan Mahavir subsequently informed their relatives and friends about the demise, but they could not come because of the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

related news

"I could not contact my two elder brothers residing in Nalasopara area of neighbouring Palghar district. I informed about my father's death to my uncles in Rajasthan but they could not move out because of the lockdown," Mohan Mahavir told PTI.

Later, their Muslim neighbours came forward and helped in perfoming the last rites on Saturday, he said.

"My neighbours helped with death-related documentation and carried my father's body to the cremation ground. I am thankful to them for helping me in this situation," he said.

Yusuf Siddique Sheikh, who attended the funeral, said, "We knew Premchandra Mahavir quite well. At such times, we should show humanity transcending religious barriers."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.