Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai man arrested for rejecting parcel from Muslim delivery person

A 51-year-old resident of Mira Road in Mumbai, Ghanshyam Chaturvedi, refused to accept grocery from a delivery man allegedly because he is a Muslim, Hindustan Times has reported. Chaturvedi was arrested after the delivery person filed a complaint against him.

In view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Chaturvedi had ordered grocery online. The items were delivered the next day at the gate of his apartment complex. When Chaturvedi and his wife came down to collect the parcel, he asked the name of the delivery person while his wife was going through the list of items that they had ordered.

When he learnt that the delivery person belonged to the minority community, he asked his wife to return the items.

“I risked my life to deliver all the essential items. But the man’s (Chaturvedi’s) behaviour was shocking and tragic, as he was focusing on my religion despite these hard times,” the delivery person told the police, who he approached on the advice of his family.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare told the newspaper that the delivery person was shocked and recorded the entire conversation on his phone.

Chaturvedi was arrested under Section 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced at Thane Sessions Court and released on bail with a personal security bond of Rs 15,000.