you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Money transferred into women Jan Dhan a/c safe: Finance Ministry

"The account holder can withdraw the money from the bank branch or ATM at any time. Don't believe any rumour about the safety of the money," the Financial Services Secretary said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Money transferred to women Jan Dhan accounts are safe and an account holder can withdraw it any time, the Finance Ministry said on Monday while rubbishing rumours that it will be taken back if not withdrawn immediately.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month had announced that as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months to run their households and deal with the hardships caused by the nation-wide lockdown.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

"We would like to assure that money deposited under the Jan Dhan accounts are safe. The account holder can withdraw the money from the bank branch or ATM at any time. Don't believe any rumour about the safety of the money," the Financial Services Secretary said in a late-night tweet.

The rumour that money will not be taken back from accounts if not withdrawn immediately is completely baseless, the Finance Ministry said. Due to this rumour, some part of the country witnessed serpentine queue outside bank branches for withdrawal of the first instalment under the relief package.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Finance Minister #India #Jan Dhan #Nirmala Sitharaman

