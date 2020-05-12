Coronavirus lockdown | Mandating use of Aarogya Setu app 'utterly illegal', says former SC judge BN Srikrishna

Justice BN Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge, has said the government's push for the use of Aarogya Setu app is "utterly illegal" and is not backed by any law.

"Under what law do you mandate it on anyone? So far it is not backed by any law," Justice Srikrishna told The Indian Express in an interview.

In its guidelines released after the extension of the nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government had made downloading and using the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employees of government and private offices returning to work.

Also Read | Arogya Setu app mandatory for govt, private sector employees

Following this, according to the IE report, the Noida police had also said not having the app would be punishable with up to six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000. Justice Srikrishna, who chaired the committee that came out with the first draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, told the newspaper that the Noida police's order is "totally unlawful".

"I am assuming this is still a democratic country and such orders can be challenged in court," the former judge said.

He added that the government's guidelines do not have sufficient legal backing, which is why the use of Aarogya Setu app cannot be made mandatory.

"These pieces of legislation — both the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act — are for a specific reason. The national executive committee in my view is not a statutory body," Justice Srikrishna said.

Also Read | Government not liable for data leaks from Aarogya Setu app

On May 11, the government issued a set of guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app that bar storage of data for more than six months and specify jail term for violators of certain rules.

"Lot of work has been done over data privacy. A good privacy policy has been made to ensure that personal data of people are not misused," Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said.

According to IE, the protocol is an order by the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management which has been set up by the National Executive of the Disaster Management Act.

Also Read | COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has alerted 1.4 lakh users: official; govt mulls making it mandatory for air passengers

"It is akin to an inter-departmental circular. It is good that they are keeping with the principles of the Personal Data Protection Bill but who will be responsible if there is a breach? It does not say who should be notified," Justice Srikrishna said regarding the protocols, adding that it is "highly objectionable" that the order is issued at an executive level.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"Such an order has to be backed by Parliamentary legislation, which will authorise the government to issue such an order," Justice Srikrishna said.