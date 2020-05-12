App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Mandating use of Aarogya Setu app 'utterly illegal', says former SC judge BN Srikrishna

The government had made downloading and using the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employees of government and private offices returning to work post-lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Justice BN Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge, has said the government's push for the use of Aarogya Setu app is "utterly illegal" and is not backed by any law.

"Under what law do you mandate it on anyone? So far it is not backed by any law," Justice Srikrishna told The Indian Express in an interview.

In its guidelines released after the extension of the nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government had made downloading and using the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employees of government and private offices returning to work.

Close

Also Read | Arogya Setu app mandatory for govt, private sector employees

related news

Following this, according to the IE report, the Noida police had also said not having the app would be punishable with up to six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000. Justice Srikrishna, who chaired the committee that came out with the first draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, told the newspaper that the Noida police's order is "totally unlawful".

"I am assuming this is still a democratic country and such orders can be challenged in court," the former judge said.

He added that the government's guidelines do not have sufficient legal backing, which is why the use of Aarogya Setu app cannot be made mandatory.

"These pieces of legislation — both the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act — are for a specific reason. The national executive committee in my view is not a statutory body," Justice Srikrishna said.

Also Read | Government not liable for data leaks from Aarogya Setu app

On May 11, the government issued a set of guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app that bar storage of data for more than six months and specify jail term for violators of certain rules.

"Lot of work has been done over data privacy. A good privacy policy has been made to ensure that personal data of people are not misused," Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said.

According to IE, the protocol is an order by the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management which has been set up by the National Executive of the Disaster Management Act.

Also Read | COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has alerted 1.4 lakh users: official; govt mulls making it mandatory for air passengers

"It is akin to an inter-departmental circular. It is good that they are keeping with the principles of the Personal Data Protection Bill but who will be responsible if there is a breach? It does not say who should be notified," Justice Srikrishna said regarding the protocols, adding that it is "highly objectionable" that the order is issued at an executive level.

"Such an order has to be backed by Parliamentary legislation, which will authorise the government to issue such an order," Justice Srikrishna said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu app #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.