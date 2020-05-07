App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Malls, cinema halls may open in green zones: Report

Malls, cinema halls and retail stores are closed during the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is considering the option of opening malls, cinema halls and local retail stores in green zones at night during the nationwide lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) might issue an advisory after an approval by the health ministry, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Malls, cinema halls and retail stores are closed during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown began on March 25 and is scheduled to be lifted on May 18.

The government thinks opening malls and retail stores, while people are still practicing social distancing, will make it easier to control since the footfalls will be lower, The Economic Times reported.

"Opening up will help the economic activity (get) going," a government official told the publication.

Some states are inclined to keeping a flexible approach to timings of such public places.

Madhya Pradesh recently allowed retail stores to operate from 6 am to midnight.

Kumar Rajgopalan, the CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI), said such a move would prevent panic buying.

"It makes a lot of sense to allow malls and other retail shops to operate longer hours at night as it allows social distancing and would ensure panic buying does not happen," Rajgopalan told the paper.

Retailers, both brick-and-mortar stores and online marketplaces have been severely affected during the nationwide lockdown.

Many retailers have had to shutter physical stores, and e-tailers have faced supply chain disruptions.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.


First Published on May 7, 2020 11:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

