App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Kotak launches 'ATM on Wheels' for Delhi-NCR

The facility will be available to Kotak customers and others, and will operate on all days including weekends.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its 'ATM on Wheels' facility in the Delhi-NCR region. The mobile ATM will bring cash withdrawal facility to the neighbourhood during this critical period when the country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a release.

The facility will be available to Kotak customers and others, and will operate on all days including weekends.

Puneet Kapoor, president (products, alternate channels and customer experience delivery), Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together, it is imperative that we follow all the guidelines laid down by the authorities, including not venturing out as far as possible.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE

related news

Kotak's 'ATM on Wheels' gives citizens of the Delhi-NCR region convenient and easy access to cash withdrawal services in their locality.

All safety procedures, including wearing of masks by staff and customers, providing hand sanitisers to every customer before use of the ATM, periodic sanitisation of the ATM and maintaining social distancing, will be strictly followed, Kotak said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Delhi-NCR #inda #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Puneet Kapoor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.