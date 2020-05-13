Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala may resume public transport, domestic flights within state after May 17

The Kerala government wants to restart domestic flights and passenger trains within the state while it feels that bus services, metros, travel by autos and taxis and restaurant services can be resumed within districts once the third phase of the national lockdown ends on May 17, The Indian Express has reported.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said the state wants to allow intra-district bus service while following social distancing norms. During the meeting with the prime minister and other top officials, CMs, in a video conference, had discussed the way out of strict lockdown measures.

According to the report, Vijayan had said while the number of passengers would be limited, hiking the bus fare would be allowed, but the violation of social distancing rules would mean suspension of permit.

Vijayan had also said the state wants to allow operation of trade and industrial establishments outside of containment zones. According to the report, the state also wants to allow people to dine in restaurants while following social distancing norms. People can also ply in autorickshaws but with the limit of one passenger.

On May 13, according to the report, over 5,000 toddy shops will be allowed to open to customers in the state. This will be as a part of easing the curbs in the state after over two months of lockdown restrictions.

Kerala was the first state in India to report a coronavirus case, and has reported 552 COVID-19 cases, out of which 32 are active after five tested positive for the virus on May 12.